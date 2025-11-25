atom11 Wins the AI Innovation Award at Amazon Partner Awards 2025

URL: /atom11-wins-amazon-ads-partner-award-2025/

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At atom11, we are proud to be building AI solutions that not only help Amazon sellers streamline and scale their businesses but also empower them to develop their skills along the way. Winning the AI Innovation Award at the Amazon Partner Awards 2025 is a major milestone and a clear recognition of the meaningful work we’re doing for AI-driven tools for Amazon sellers. Atom11 is a product of ELEVENATOM SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED.

Our Steady Climb, Rooted In Expertise

Our founding team brought experience from Amazon, which gave us a unique perspective on what sellers actually need. We noticed a clear gap in the market: while many tools automated basic tasks, none integrated the critical retail signals that drive successful advertising campaigns.

You can't truly optimize advertising without factoring in inventory levels, pricing changes, and competitive dynamics. That insight shaped our entire approach.

We started with AMC Suite , which gave sellers the deep advertising insights they needed. By deepening our integration with Amazon’s APIs, we could offer real-time insights based on data that mattered most to sellers. This paved the way for Neo, our AI-powered assistant. Neo brought advanced AI capabilities to sellers, allowing even smaller businesses to leverage sophisticated analysis typically reserved for big brands with deep pockets.

Our Pride: Our Amazon Copilot Neo

Neo represents what we believe AI should be for Amazon sellers. It blends automation with human expertise, striking the perfect balance between intelligent insights and human oversight. Unlike traditional automation systems that follow rigid rules, Neo understands context and adapts to the ever-changing dynamics of e-commerce.

For example, if your sales suddenly drop, it analyzes the situation, identifies the root cause, and generates a detailed report in under 60 seconds—no manual work required. This AI-powered intelligence, built on years of experience and data, helps sellers make informed decisions without delay.

But Neo doesn’t stop at executing tasks. Instead of simply providing recommendations, Neo explains why certain actions are taken, helping sellers grow their understanding and expertise. This approach moves businesses beyond reactive management, empowering them to take proactive, data-driven steps that drive long-term success.

Looking Ahead & Upwards

We’re not slowing down. We’re dedicated to taking AI innovation even further. Future developments include evolving Neo from a copilot to a fully autonomous assistant that can predict trends and offer intelligent recommendations with minimal input.

We're also working on new features like proactive intelligence digests, which deliver insights before problems arise, and CRM integration, offering sellers a unified view of their operations. Additionally, we’re focused on smart automation monitoring to ensure continuous campaign optimization.

About atom11

atom11 is a cutting-edge Amazon PPC optimization software built by former Amazon experts. Our platform is the only one to combine retail signals—such as inventory levels, pricing, competition, and digital shelf insights—with advertising data, giving Amazon sellers the comprehensive insights they need to drive profitable sales.

Core Features Include:

Root Cause Analyzer & Sales Tracker : Instant performance diagnosis.

: Instant performance diagnosis. Dayparting & Rule-Based Automations : Full transparency on automation.

: Full transparency on automation. Keyword Harvesting & Search Term Negation : Optimize your campaigns for better results.

: Optimize your campaigns for better results. Digital Shelf Monitoring : Track competitor activity and ad suppressions.

: Track competitor activity and ad suppressions. Custom Reporting: Integration with Power BI, Google Sheets, and Looker.



From emerging brands to large-scale operations, atom11 helps agencies and sellers who want intelligent automation with full control over their advertising strategies.

Want to see how Neo can revolutionize your Amazon advertising? Book a demo today.

For media inquiries or to schedule a demo, please contact

Neha Bhuchar

Co-founder and CEO

ask@atom11.co