Allegro and American Regent sign exclusive licensing deal for SynoglideTM, a novel osteoarthritis treatment in animal health, valued at up to $35 million







Global license provides American Regent, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daiichi Sankyo, with rights to commercialize Synoglide™ in the veterinary market in most countries of the world. Allegro retains rights to human applications for its technology, enabling the company to focus on human clinical development of its osteoarthritis candidate

Under the terms of the agreement, Allegro has received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive commercialization and sales milestone payments up to $35 million, in addition to royalties on sales

Product availability is planned for early 2026



Liege, Belgium and Shirley, NY – 25 November 2025 (08:30 CET) – Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology-based treatments for degenerative joint disease, and American Regent, a leading pharmaceutical company in the U.S. specializing in injectables for human and animal health, announced today that the two companies have entered into an exclusive licensing deal for Allegro’s Synoglide™, a novel treatment for osteoarthritis in the equine market.

Under the agreement, Allegro will manufacture Synoglide™ in its state-of-the art cleanroom facility. “The partnership with leading animal health player American Regent is a clear validation of the potential of Allegro’s injectable hydrogel to treat osteoarthritis in the equine veterinary market. Horses serve as a strong translational model for humans in joint disease, an exciting prospect as we focus on human clinical development of the technology,” said Lucas Decuypere, Chief Executive Officer at Allegro.

American Regent plans to introduce Synoglide™ for horses at the American Association of Equine Practitioners conference in December 2025 and expects to achieve first sales in the U.S. in early 2026. “We are eager to add this novel treatment for osteoarthritis to our veterinary portfolio as part of our commitment to innovative solutions that improve animal health. Synoglide™ offers a new approach to help veterinarians manage this challenging chronic condition that affects the lives of so many animals,” said Paul Diolosa, Chief Executive Officer at American Regent.

Synoglide™ is an intra-articular injection for horses suffering from osteoarthritis and is based on Allegro’s proprietary nanotechnology platform, INTRICATE. This technology will be launched for use in horses initially, and is being researched for other animals, including canine patients.

American Regent Inc.® (www.americanregent.com), a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, maker of animal health products Adequan® and BetaVet® is an industry-leading injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers.

Allegro NV (www.allegro.bio) is a private biomedical company developing transformative treatments for degenerative joint diseases based on its proprietary nanotechnology platform, INTRICATE. The company’s lead product candidate in humans, Hydrocelin, is a first-in-class, potentially disease-modifying medical device candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Allegro is preparing to initiate human clinical studies of Hydrocelin in 2026. Synoglide™ is partnered with American Regent, a subsidiary of Daiichi Sankyo, for further development and global commercialization, excluding the Middle-East.

