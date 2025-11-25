2025 Jingdezhen Prize has been announced: Revealing the Future of Handicraft

JINGDEZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the First World Congress on Handicrafts and Folk Arts and Jingdezhen Prize Awards Gala recently held at the Jingdezhen Taoxichuan Grand Theater, 2025 Jingdezhen Prize was officially unveiled. Chinese artists Bao Wei and Hu Jiahui received the top honor, the Jingdezhen Prize, for their work From Calanchi to Kaoling. This work blends Italian red clay with Jingdezhen kaolinite to explore the interplay between material and the cultural dialogue embedded within it.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

2025 Jingdezhen Prize, which was held by Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center, focuses on the contemporary expression and international exchange of ceramic art, honoring outstanding works that embody artistic vision, innovation, and exploration of materials and form. Jointly initiated by the World Crafts Council (WCC), the International Academy of Ceramics (IAC), and the Jingdezhen Creative Design Center.

The five main categories of this event each corresponded to a distinct focus. The top honor, Jingdezhen Prize, emphasized the integration of material experimentation and cultural expression. The Interdisciplinary Experiment Award encouraged dialogue between craftsmanship and disciplines such as technology and the humanities, with finalists including ceramic sculptures using 3D printing and installations integrating sound and light. The Emerging Creative Award targeted artists under 35, aiming to surface potential in material and conceptual innovation. The Creative Design Award was divided into two streams: cultural and industrial design. The former promoted the integration of traditional symbols into consumer life, and the latter focused on functional innovation in everyday ceramics. The Tradition & Innovation Award recognized efforts in preserving endangered techniques and promoting the global dissemination of ceramic culture, with several innovative achievements in ancient porcelain restoration being among those recognized. Winners were eligible to receive comprehensive support, including creation grants, international residency opportunities, and exhibition promotion.

Since its launch in May 2025, Jingdezhen Prize has drawn participation from artists, scholars, and institutions across 55 countries on six continents, receiving 1,325 submissions from around the world. Under a dual-track evaluation system combining international jury assessment and professional nominations, the judging process began in August 2025 and was conducted under an anonymous review mechanism based on artistic value, innovation, and cultural significance. The international selection committee, composed of experts in artistic creation, craft theory, and curatorial research from multiple countries, carried out three rounds of evaluation: preliminary (online), re-evaluation (online), and final (on-site). Through the preliminary and re-evaluation rounds, 41 works were shortlisted, and nine winners were ultimately selected at the on-site Final Jury Session held at the Awards Gala.

For more details about 2025 Jingdezhen Prize recipients and their entries, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17s6cz9dmC/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Source: Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center