eQ updates Financial Reporting for Real Estate Funds

Press release

25 November 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

eQ is introducing a significant upgrade to the financial reporting of its real estate funds, eQ Community Properties and eQ Commercial Properties. As Finland’s fourth-largest real estate investor, eQ will begin reporting on its funds in a manner largely comparable to listed real estate companies.

Currently, listed companies are subject to extensive, regulation-driven financial reporting requirements, whereas fund reporting standards are considerably more limited. With the release of the real estate funds’ Q3/2025 Financial Review, eQ is substantially expanding and deepening its reporting practices. Going forward, eQ will publish these reviews quarterly on the funds’ websites, also where the publication schedule for 2026 can be found.

“Our goal is to improve transparency, openness, and comparability. We hope this type of review will become the standard for financial reporting among Finnish real estate funds. While our client base consists mainly of institutional investors, we also serve smaller investors. We want information to be equally accessible to everyone,” says Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ.

“This reform is a strategic choice for us. There has been public discussion about whether regulation for real estate funds should change. We believe that the current regulation is sufficient, but funds should report their activities more openly and consistently. The industry must develop itself, and as a major player, we want to be at the forefront of this development,” Eloheimo continues.

To present the updated reporting approach, eQ will host a press and analyst briefing on 25 November 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at eQ’s headquarters, Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki.

The updated reports will be available on the funds’ websites:

https://www.eq.fi/fi/funds/eq-yhteiskuntakiinteistot

https://www.eq.fi/fi/funds/eq-liikekiinteistot

Helsinki 25 November 2025

eQ Asset Management Ltd

Further information:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments / +358 50 547 3660 / jennifer.eloheimo@eq.fi

Aku Väliaho, CFO, Real Estate Investments / +358 40 559 2772 / aku.valiaho@eq.fi

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.