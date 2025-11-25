GANZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4th Gannan Navel Orange International Expo inaugurated grandly at the E-commerce Express Logistics Park in Anyuan County, Jiangxi Province on Monday. This international event integrating product exhibition, trade matching, technical exchange and brand promotion attracted approximately 600 Chinese and foreign guests, merchants and industry experts to gather at the source of the Dongjiang River for the "orange appointment".

At the opening ceremony, two group standards - Grading Standards for Navel Oranges and Technical Regulations for High-Quality Gannan Navel Orange Production - were officially released. The "Gannan Navel Orange Awards" were unveiled, including 3 Gold Awards, 5 Silver Awards and 7 Bronze Awards. Meanwhile, the authorization ceremony for the super navel orange-themed IP "Prince Navel Orange" was held. A representative from Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture delivered a speech, demonstrating the expo's international influence and helping Gannan navel oranges enter the global market along the "Fruit Silk Road" .

As the "nursery base", "core producing area" and "distribution center" of Gannan navel oranges, Anyuan boasts a solid industrial foundation. It propagates about two-thirds of Gannan navel orange seedlings, with its planting area and output each accounting for over 1/8 of Ganzhou City's total. "Orange City", China's largest navel orange processing park located in Anyuan, sorts and distributes approximately 70% of Ganzhou's commercial navel oranges annually, driving the industrial cluster's annual output value to exceed 5 billion yuan. Endowed with high-quality water from the Dongjiang River source and selenium-rich soil, Anyuan's navel oranges have become premium fruits of the "World Orange Hometown" .

The expo featured a host of highlights. Inside the Future Fruit Industry Pavilion, technological products such as AI orchard robots and intelligent detection equipment were gathered in concentration, allowing navel orange quality inspection to be completed in just 3 seconds. In the Orange Flavor Innovation & Practice Pavilion, a wide array of deep-processed products - including fruit juice, fruit wine and orange peel snacks - were on display. Farmer Chen Chunsheng's experience was typical: "The expo brings merchants right to our doorstep - prices are stable now, and my income has doubled." According to the News Office of Anyuan County Government in Ganzhou City, many farmers on site reached cooperation intentions with merchants.

