Onyen Corporation Releases Case Studies Demonstrating Quantifiable Improvements in Global Risk, Sustainability, and Compliance Reporting

Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onyen Corporation, a compliance, risk, and sustainability management reporting software-as-a-service (EMSaaS) provider, has released new multi-industry case studies highlighting quantifiable gains in reporting efficiency, audit readiness, and evidence-based disclosure. The findings show how organizations across agriculture, investment management, and resource-intensive sectors are adopting centralized, verifiable reporting systems to meet rising expectations from regulators, investors, and global buyers.

Reporting Made Easy

Across industries, reporting expectations have shifted from narrative sustainability statements to verifiable, evidence-backed disclosures. Onyen’s case studies illustrate how companies are meeting this shift by embedding governance controls, standardized templates, and automated validation to their reporting cycles, resulting in higher accuracy and more defensible outputs. These enhancements also equip investors with clearer, more dependable information, which is critical factor in capital allocation decisions.

Case Study Highlights: Quantifiable Improvements Across Operations

Onyen’s case studies examine two contrasting operational environments – a mid-market agricultural chemical manufacturer in Brazil and an investment management company based in the UK that’s overseeing 11 portfolio firms. Despite their differences in scale, geography, and reporting maturity, both organizations achieved measurable gains in reporting efficiency and audit readiness after standardizing their risk, sustainability, and compliance workflows through Onyen. The results reflect how stronger data governance and well-documented evidence trails support transparency for stakeholders evaluating long-term performance and stability.

Key findings from the case studies:

Brazil Agricultural Chemical Manufacturer

The company reduced its reporting cycle effort by 66.7%, shortening the process from nearly 12 months to approximately 16 weeks.

Third-party reviewers validated the company’s disclosures with zero exceptions, supported by standardized evidence lineage.

Operational data captured through the platform contributed to a 9% decrease in energy intensity and a 15% reduction in freshwater withdrawal.

Priority suppliers were successfully onboarded into the system, enabling verified declarations and consistent data capture.

UK Investment Management Company

All portfolio companies achieved 100% reporting compliance during the first full cycle using the platform.

Average risk management scores increased by 18%, reflecting stronger internal controls and verifiable disclosure practices.

The portfolio shortened its annual reporting cycle from 10 weeks to under 3 weeks, supported by automated validation and structured approvals.

Audit and assurance costs decreased by 25–30%, driven by the elimination of manual spreadsheet consolidation and improved evidence readiness.

Cross-Case Insights: Emerging Trends in Global Risk and Sustainability Reporting

Across both case studies, several trends have emerged that reflect the shifting demand of global reporting. Organizations continued to face challenges with fragmented, legacy data systems, highlighting the need for centralized platforms to improve accuracy and reduce reporting gaps. The demand for multi-lingual, audit-ready documentation aligned with IFRS S2, CSRD, and GRI also grew, particularly for companies operating in international supply chains.

Additionally, standardized templates, workflows, and automated evidence trails proved critical for accelerating reporting cycles and reducing compliance risks. The case studies reveal a clear financial implication: verified, defensible reporting directly influences investor confidence, with buyers, lenders, and investment committees increasingly linking capital decisions to the presence of reliable governance and transparent evidence trails. Companies able to demonstrate measurable progress through validated data position themselves more competitively during funding evaluations, due-diligence processes, and portfolio reviews.

“Companies are under pressure to prove that their reporting is rooted in real data, not estimates or spreadsheets,” said Laurie M. Clark, Founder of Onyen Corporation. “What we’re seeing is that once organizations centralize their information and standardize workflows, their reporting becomes faster, cleaner, and more transparent. These results demonstrate what’s possible when evidence, governance, and technology are aligned.”

Looking Ahead: Preparing for Next-Generation Reporting Requirements

As global regulatory bodies continue to harmonize risk, sustainability, and financial disclosure requirements, organizations are expected to adopt more advanced reporting infrastructures. The shift from manual processes to digital reporting ecosystems is anticipated to accelerate, particularly as organizations expand into new markets or undergo external audits.

The case studies released by Onyen illustrate how digital systems can help companies meet today’s requirements, while preparing them for upcoming changes in regulatory reporting frameworks. As investors and lenders increasingly tie capital decisions to the quality of a company’s data and governance, organizations with centralized, structured disclosures enter funding discussions with stronger documentation, clearer performance signals, and fewer obstacles during due-diligence.

Through its EMSaaS platform, Onyen enables organizations to adopt evidence-backed reporting models that improve transparency, reduce compliance risk, and support stronger engagement with investors and other capital stakeholders.



Organizations looking to strengthen their risk, sustainability, and compliance reporting can learn more about Onyen’s EMSaaS platform and access the full case studies at https://www.onyen.com/ .



