The upcoming 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development to unveil multiple innovative outcomes

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development will be held from December 1 to 3, 2025 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. Hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and organized by the Fujian Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, the conference will feature multiple innovative outcomes.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the concept of "a holistic approach to overseas Chinese affairs". Centered on the permanent theme "Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talent to Fulfil the Chinese Dream" and the annual theme "Attracting Overseas Chinese Talents to Create a New Era of Innovation," the event will comprise five sections: the opening ceremony, awarding excellent contributions, gathering and nurturing overseas Chinese talent, attracting overseas Chinese talent, and the QIAOZHIHUI (Overseas Chinese Talent) Platform Achievements Release. These programs are designed to deepen the integration of science and technology, talent, and industry at home and abroad.

To advance the development of a "never-ending Overseas Chinese Talent Conference", the Office of the Organizing Committee is actively engaging in the establishment of Overseas Chinese Talent Hubs, which will serve as innovative platforms connecting the intellectual resources of overseas Chinese worldwide with local development needs - attracting overseas Chinese talents, fostering regional collaboration, and leveraging "small hubs" to drive "large-scale cooperation".

An online overseas talent service portal will also be launched during the conference. Focused on supporting Chinese talents returning to China for development, the portal will provide comprehensive assistance to overseas Chinese, students studying abroad, and patriotic compatriots, while forging strong links with high-quality domestic employers - including technology innovation enterprises, research institutions, and key industrial entities. It will establish a multidimensional talent service system that integrates policy guidance, technology empowerment, and professional services. The platform plans to introduce an innovative three-tier consultant model: overseas consultants to expand global talent outreach; domestic career consultants to provide end-to-end support, including policy consultation and customized job matching; and campus student consultants to offer localized onboarding assistance for newly returned talents - creating a trustworthy, efficient, and caring international talent hub.

Source: Office of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development