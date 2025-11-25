YourSecret Updates Launch Timeline and Reveals Redesigned Anonymous Social Platform





DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourSecret, a new anonymous social platform focused on emotional safety and AI-supported communication, today announced an updated public launch window. The platform, originally planned for late 2025, is now scheduled to debut in February–March 2026 as the team completes its redesigned user experience and integrates advanced AI-driven features.

YourSecret aims to redefine how people share their inner thoughts by offering a private, judgment-free space powered by modern emotional intelligence tools and a calm, minimal interface.

“We are building a platform where people can finally express what they truly feel – safely, anonymously, and without identity pressure,” said Artyom Mitisov, Founder of YourSecret. “To deliver this experience at the highest level, we made a strategic decision to expand our timeline. The most meaningful updates will be revealed in February 2026.”

Today, the company shared the first official preview of the redesigned UX, presenting five screens that illustrate the platform’s visual direction and core user journey.

Onboarding: Welcome, Brainwave, Connecting Anonymously





“A first look at YourSecret’s redesigned onboarding flow — guiding users from emotional unmasking, to ‘Brainwave’ resonance matching, to fully anonymous communication. The visuals set the tone for a platform built around authenticity, safety, and thought-driven interaction.”

Test Introduction & Self-Reflection Questions





“YourSecret’s personalization begins with a short reflective test that helps users identify their current life priorities — from career growth to relationships and personal balance. These insights shape the emotional profile that powers matching and mask creation.”

Personalized Emotion Masks

“A preview of YourSecret’s emotion-based masks — symbolic, data-driven avatars generated from each user’s psychological patterns and priorities. The mask system offers anonymity without losing identity, turning inner values into a unique visual expression.”

Anonymous Chat & Search Interface





“A clean, distraction-free anonymous chat experience, designed for emotional comfort and safety. Users can save meaningful conversations, explore invitations, or search by topic or keyword — shifting the focus from identity to ideas.”

Welcome Screen + Work-in-Progress Transparency Screen





“YourSecret’s minimal welcome screen introduces a space for honest inner expression. The ‘Ooops…’ server illustration reflects the platform’s transparent development approach – openly showing that the product is still evolving as the team finalizes core infrastructure for its 2026 launch.”

A Platform Built With AI at Its Core

While full feature details will be revealed in early 2026, YourSecret confirms that the entire system – from emotional matching to safety layers – is being built with AI-powered analysis, moderation, and personalization tools. These capabilities are designed to protect user anonymity while helping people discover meaningful thought-based connections.

The company emphasizes that February 2026 will bring major announcements, including the completed feature set, updated AI engine, expanded UX, and the official launch roadmap.

About YourSecret

YourSecret is an anonymous social platform built to give people a safe space to express their real thoughts without identity exposure, follower metrics, or social pressure. Combining emotional design, modern privacy standards, and AI-driven personalization, the platform aims to introduce a new category of digital connection focused on honesty and mental clarity.

