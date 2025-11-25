Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights



Total revenues were RMB658.9 million (US$92.6 million), compared with RMB845.0 million in the same period of 2024.



were RMB658.9 million (US$92.6 million), compared with RMB845.0 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 61.3%, compared with 63.9% in the same period of 2024.



was 61.3%, compared with 63.9% in the same period of 2024. Net loss was RMB46.7 million (US$6.6 million), compared with RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB46.7 million (US$6.6 million), compared with RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [1] was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared with RMB13.1 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared with RMB13.1 million in the same period of 2024. Average monthly subscribing members[2] were 14.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.



“We are firmly on track to achieve full-year non-GAAP breakeven, with solid progress made during the quarter,” said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. “As our structural optimization initiatives continue to take effect, we are further refining our service offerings and striking a stronger balance between commercialization and community health. Our community remains vibrant, with growing user engagement and increasing contribution of authentic, high-quality content from both day-to-day users and professional creators. With our High-quality Content × Expert Network × AI Capabilities working in greater synergy, Zhihu is accelerating its evolution into an AI-native community that delivers trusted and differentiated experiences for users both within and beyond.”

Mr. Han Wang, chief financial officer of Zhihu, added, “In the third quarter, our non-GAAP operating loss narrowed by 16.3% year over year, reflecting disciplined cost management and continued gains in operational efficiency. While we continue investing in long-term growth initiatives, we have maintained effective control over total costs and expenses. Looking ahead, we will further strengthen monetization resilience and pursue new revenue models by leveraging our core advantages in content quality, creator expertise, and AI-driven innovation. We remain focused on delivering sustainable, high-quality growth.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB658.9 million (US$92.6 million), compared with RMB845.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Marketing services revenue was RMB189.4 million (US$26.6 million), compared with RMB256.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to our proactive and ongoing refinement of service offerings.

Paid membership revenue was RMB385.6 million (US$54.2 million), compared with RMB459.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the number of our average monthly subscribing members.

Other revenues[3] were RMB83.9 million (US$11.8 million), compared with RMB129.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the strategic refinement of our vocational training business.

Cost of revenues decreased by 16.3% to RMB255.3 million (US$35.9 million) from RMB304.9 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced content and operating costs associated with the decline in our revenues.

Gross profit was RMB403.6 million (US$56.7 million), compared with RMB540.1 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 61.3%, compared with 63.9% in the same period of 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased by 19.4% to RMB503.5 million (US$70.7 million) from RMB624.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 14.9% to RMB330.1 million (US$46.4 million) from RMB388.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to more disciplined promotional spending and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 36.2% to RMB114.4 million (US$16.1 million) from RMB179.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in our research and development efficiency.

General and administrative expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.3 million), compared with RMB57.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Loss from operations was RMB99.8 million (US$14.0 million), compared with RMB84.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 16.3% to RMB73.5 million (US$10.3 million) from RMB87.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss was RMB46.7 million (US$6.6 million), compared with RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared with RMB13.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted net loss per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08), compared with RMB0.11 in the same period of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4,583.2 million (US$643.8 million), compared with RMB4,859.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Programs

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 31.1 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) for a total price of US$66.5 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company’s existing share repurchase programs.

[1] Adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of members who subscribed for our membership packages in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.

[3] Starting from the third quarter of 2025, the Company simplified its revenue stream by reclassifying vocational training into “others” to align with its overall strategy. Revenues for the applicable comparison periods have been retrospectively reclassified.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call at 6:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 25, 2025) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId01f39d00a68420ba15e28d3dc711d2d

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company’s management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help the Company’s management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider them in isolation from or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: zhihu@christensencomms.com





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Marketing services 256,631 222,778 189,388 26,603 931,152 609,125 85,563 Paid membership 459,387 401,974 385,625 54,168 1,341,763 1,205,473 169,332 Others 129,002 92,142 83,916 11,788 466,778 290,890 40,861 Total revenues 845,020 716,894 658,929 92,559 2,739,693 2,105,488 295,756 Cost of revenues (304,879 ) (268,711 ) (255,288 ) (35,860 ) (1,099,529 ) (802,560 ) (112,735 ) Gross profit 540,141 448,183 403,641 56,699 1,640,164 1,302,928 183,021 Selling and marketing expenses (388,049 ) (326,255 ) (330,144 ) (46,375 ) (1,282,988 ) (977,031 ) (137,243 ) Research and development expenses (179,261 ) (145,683 ) (114,362 ) (16,064 ) (585,940 ) (401,911 ) (56,456 ) General and administrative expenses (57,161 ) (67,251 ) (58,950 ) (8,281 ) (264,185 ) (167,410 ) (23,516 ) Total operating expenses (624,471 ) (539,189 ) (503,456 ) (70,720 ) (2,133,113 ) (1,546,352 ) (217,215 ) Loss from operations (84,330 ) (91,006 ) (99,815 ) (14,021 ) (492,949 ) (243,424 ) (34,194 ) Other income/(expenses): Investment income 13,679 140,836 37,050 5,204 52,392 197,235 27,705 Interest income 31,136 20,247 17,306 2,431 88,653 58,163 8,170 Fair value change of financial instruments 6,887 - - - 47,707 - - Exchange losses (1,097 ) (38 ) (43 ) (6 ) (688 ) (177 ) (25 ) Others, net 23,799 31,120 (391 ) (55 ) 42,789 33,128 4,653 (Loss)/Income before income tax (9,926 ) 101,159 (45,893 ) (6,447 ) (262,096 ) 44,925 6,309 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 949 (28,679 ) (850 ) (119 ) 6,728 (29,296 ) (4,115 ) Net (loss)/income (8,977 ) 72,480 (46,743 ) (6,566 ) (255,368 ) 15,629 2,194 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,514 ) 2 88 12 (2,708 ) 104 15 Net (loss)/income attributable to Zhihu Inc.’s shareholders (10,491 ) 72,482 (46,655 ) (6,554 ) (258,076 ) 15,733 2,209 Net (loss)/income per share Basic (0.04 ) 0.30 (0.19 ) (0.03 ) (0.92 ) 0.07 0.01 Diluted (0.04 ) 0.29 (0.19 ) (0.03 ) (0.92 ) 0.06 0.01 Net (loss)/income per ADS (One ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares) Basic (0.11 ) 0.90 (0.58 ) (0.08 ) (2.77 ) 0.20 0.03 Diluted (0.11 ) 0.88 (0.58 ) (0.08 ) (2.77 ) 0.19 0.03 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 277,309,431 240,762,092 239,496,037 239,496,037 279,367,448 241,569,166 241,569,166 Diluted 277,309,431 245,755,672 239,496,037 239,496,037 279,367,448 246,688,130 246,688,130





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 1,016 10 110 15 4,263 (752 ) (106 ) Selling and marketing expenses 547 (294 ) (434 ) (61 ) (2,244 ) (466 ) (65 ) Research and development expenses 6,233 (870 ) 2,825 397 14,352 1,356 190 General and administrative expenses (14,767 ) 17,124 20,352 2,859 35,111 52,843 7,423





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31,

2024 As of September 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,999,160 2,730,011 383,482 Term deposits 320,088 597,385 83,914 Short-term investments 538,816 1,044,870 146,772 Restricted cash 900 900 127 Trade receivables 420,636 326,292 45,834 Amounts due from related parties 41,588 23,812 3,345 Prepayments and other current assets 163,446 148,881 20,913 Total current assets 5,484,634 4,872,151 684,387 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,490 5,998 843 Intangible assets, net 54,534 43,705 6,139 Goodwill 126,344 126,344 17,747 Long-term investments, net 51,176 190,262 26,726 Term deposits - 210,000 29,499 Right-of-use assets 7,151 46,355 6,511 Other non-current assets 623 6,611 929 Total non-current assets 248,318 629,275 88,394 Total assets 5,732,952 5,501,426 772,781 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 835,688 684,295 96,122 Salary and welfare payables 275,260 159,417 22,393 Taxes payables 22,081 15,474 2,174 Contract liabilities 235,539 192,681 27,066 Amounts due to related parties 6,825 5,734 805 Short-term lease liabilities 17,308 24,848 3,490 Short-term borrowings - 105,508 14,821 Other current liabilities 131,955 132,880 18,666 Total current liabilities 1,524,656 1,320,837 185,537 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 1,823 20,351 2,859 Deferred tax liabilities 6,830 34,848 4,895 Other non-current liabilities 3,957 3,915 550 Total non-current liabilities 12,610 59,114 8,304 Total liabilities 1,537,266 1,379,951 193,841 Total Zhihu Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 4,136,123 4,051,810 569,154 Noncontrolling interests 59,563 69,665 9,786 Total shareholders’ equity 4,195,686 4,121,475 578,940 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 5,732,952 5,501,426 772,781





ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (84,330 ) (91,006 ) (99,815 ) (14,021 ) (492,949 ) (243,424 ) (34,194 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses (6,971 ) 15,970 22,853 3,210 51,482 52,981 7,442 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 3,490 3,490 3,490 490 12,970 10,470 1,471 Adjusted loss from operations (87,811 ) (71,546 ) (73,472 ) (10,321 ) (428,497 ) (179,973 ) (25,281 ) Net (loss)/income (8,977 ) 72,480 (46,743 ) (6,566 ) (255,368 ) 15,629 2,194 Add: Share-based compensation expenses (6,971 ) 15,970 22,853 3,210 51,482 52,981 7,442 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 3,490 3,490 3,490 490 12,970 10,470 1,471 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (600 ) (600 ) (600 ) (84 ) (2,425 ) (1,800 ) (253 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income (13,058 ) 91,340 (21,000 ) (2,950 ) (193,341 ) 77,280 10,854



