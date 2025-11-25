LIPULS Launches Three New 12V LiFePO4 Batteries for Black Friday

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIPULS, an emerging technology leader specializing in advanced lithium battery research and manufacturing, today announced the official launch of three all-new 12V LiFePO₄ battery models in conjunction with its Black Friday product lineup. With more than a decade of R&D experience across energy storage, motive power, and industrial applications, LIPULS continues redefining performance standards for next-generation lithium batteries.

The Black Friday release features three flagship models — 12.8V 150Ah, 12.8V 280Ah, and 12.8V 330Ah — each built with Grade-A LiFePO₄ cells and designed to deliver superior safety, reliability, and long-term durability. All three batteries share four major technological advantages that significantly outperform traditional lead-acid and competing LiFePO₄ solutions:

1. Low-Temperature Protection: Each battery includes advanced low-temperature cut-off technology, automatically pausing charging when temperatures fall below 32°F/0°C and resuming operation once conditions normalize. This protection minimizes cell damage caused by charging in cold environments, extending battery life—making these models ideal for winter RV trips, off-grid cabins, and marine use.

2. Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity: The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 allows real-time monitoring via smartphone. Users can track voltage, current, remaining capacity, and battery status from anywhere, helping prevent unexpected power disruptions during travel or off-grid use.

3. 200A BMS Protection: A robust 200A Battery Management System provides six layers of protection: overcharge, over-discharge, over-current, over-temperature, low-temperature, and short-circuit. Combined with Grade-A LiFePO4 cells, this system ensures stable performance and long-term safety.

4. Flexible 4P4S Large-Scale Energy Storage: All 12.8V models (150Ah, 280Ah, 330Ah) support 4 parallel and 4 series (4P4S) configurations, enabling customized high-capacity systems up to 30.72kWh, 57.34kWh, or 67.58kWh. This flexibility meets diverse needs such as home backup, off-grid solar, commercial power, RV/marine storage, and small solar farms.

12V 150Ah LiFePO4 Battery - Compact and Powerful

- Adopting a Group 31 battery case size (12.8×6.77×8.43 inches) and weighing only 32.41 lbs, this model is about a quarter the weight of comparable lead-acid batteries. It matches the footprint of mainstream 100Ah batteries while offering 50% more capacity.

- Built with Grade-A cylindrical cells, it provides improved heat dissipation and shock resistance, balancing high energy density with portability—suitable for camping, fishing, and small solar applications.

Amazon Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/150ah lifepo4 battery-12v lifepo4 battery/dp/B0FX2VRR5F?maas=maas_adg_66E09E5368E7106FA3F6E231298DF494_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

12V 280Ah LiFePO4 Battery - High Capacity for Demanding Applications

- Utilizing Grade-A prismatic LiFePO4 cells, this model delivers stable performance, high capacity, and a lifespan exceeding 4000 cycles at 100% DoD—equivalent to about 10 years of use. It is suited for frequent, high-demand scenarios such as large RVs, houseboats, and off-grid homes.

- It features a compact design (19×6.7×9.4 inches) and lighter weight (61 lbs vs. 163 lbs for lead-acid), offering easier installation, longer service life, higher energy density, and enhanced safety.

Amazon Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/280ah lifepo4 battery-12v lifepo4 battery/dp/B0FYNXX66K

12V 330Ah LiFePO4 Battery – Space-Saving Replacement for Lead-Acid

- This model can replace three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries while occupying 54% less space (1157.02 cu in vs. 2516.88 cu in). The space savings allow for additional backup power in confined areas such as RV battery compartments.

- With 4224Wh capacity—30% more than lead-acid alternatives—and a lifespan of up to 10 years, it offers long-term value. Real-time monitoring via Bluetooth eliminates manual checks, and no maintenance or complex wiring is required.

Amazon Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1YDRPHY?th=1

For additional product details or more selections, please visit our official Amazon store https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/DE5824CC-F804-4B60-9B3C-36AF24B8C7E5

and official website: https://lipuls.com/

All LIPULS batteries come with a 5-year warranty, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality and customer support.

This Black Friday presents an opportunity to invest in reliable, high-performance energy storage.

For inquiries, support, or partnerships, contact LIPULS at:

lipulsenergy@gmail.com/service@lipuls.com

Company Name: Shenzhen LiPULS Technology Co., Ltd

Contact: LEO Pan

Email: service@lipuls.com

Phone: +86 181 2470 1562

Website: https://lipuls.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64408543-c5e3-49da-a8d1-20dbb57b159b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60742516-b4a8-47c3-8e7b-a06ef640ec85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feb4ec67-65cc-4fb2-b1e0-a96a323380b9 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e89e1fd8-0a30-4643-a23f-4924309bef56