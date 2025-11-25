Adalyon Appoints Ulrik Zeuthen as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth in AI-driven Speech-based Biomarkers and Behavioural Analytics for Optimising Clinical Trials

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adalyon, a pioneering tech-bio company using its AI-powered speech biomarker platform to transform clinical drug development, today announced the appointment of Ulrik Zeuthen, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ulrik is an experienced leader in driving digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry through data integration and artificial intelligence (AI). Adalyon’s proprietary speech-based digital biomarkers provide actionable insights into cognitive and behavioural patient outcomes, helping optimise clinical research.

Ulrik brings extensive experience from the pharmaceutical and data science sectors, having previously held Director level positions at Novo Nordisk, working in Denmark and Japan, and as a data strategist at Deloitte. He has been responsible for the establishment and execution of partnerships between Novo Nordisk and primary technical partners, to drive the scaled and accelerated AI use case delivery across the company. He holds a Masters of Science (MSc) in Economics from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

“I’m excited to join Adalyon, to leverage the deep expertise of the team and the company’s strong heritage in behavioural science and technology R&D for real impact. Adalyon’s proprietary methodology utilising modern AI/ML capabilities in highly regulated environments stands out as market shaping. We’re pioneering quantified behavioural analytics to modernize clinical research,” said Ulrik Zeuthen, CEO of Adalyon. “I’m looking forward to showcasing the value of our AI-powered Behavioural Intelligence Platform in delivering real-time behavioural and emotional insights for clinical trials and healthcare applications. Specifically, our adaptable ‘patient-centric’ approach is designed as a plug-and-play technology, driving better patient stratification and retention in trials, and with the potential to identify benefits in additional indications, enabling product label extensions and early detection of treatment effects. Our technology has the potential to add tremendous value to pharmaceutical R&D programmes by improving clinical trial outcomes and ultimately delivering more effective drugs and patient outcomes.”

Founder of Adalyon, Katarina Cantell, will transition to the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr Cantell holds a PhD in information systems and has conducted doctoral research at Stanford University at the intersection of behavioural sciences and technology. She brings over 20 years of experience in digital health and strategic leadership, including executive roles at Aava Medical and TietoEvry with her earlier career stemming from Polar Electro, wearables and the evolution of HRV into a digital biomarker.

Dr Katarina Cantell, CSO and Founder of Adalyon commented, “Ulrik’s expertise in applying AI/ML & analytics in life sciences together with his entrepreneur background and growth mindset makes him ideal to lead Adalyon into its next chapter as we seek partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to support them in optimising clinical trials and enabling greater insights into a patient’s drug response profiles. Adalyon’s proprietary speech-based digital biomarker technology is designed to capture the true voice of the patient, not just what their blood tests may say. We could say that speech is the new blood, and we’re using it to strive for a digital revolution in clinical drug development.”

The current way of measuring behavioural phenomena and drug response signals in clinical trials relies heavily on questionnaires and invasive samples, which are often episodic, rigid, and burdensome for participants. This contributes to dropout rates reaching 40-50% and in many cases also incomplete and biased data. Adalyon’s technology aims to address this burden and data gap by providing a non-invasive, high-frequency signal that improves sensitivity, reduces noise, and accelerates go/no-go decisions. By seamlessly integrating into the current process, it enables sponsors to recruit and retain the right participants and engage and monitor them more effectively to support earlier detection of treatment responses and raise primary outcomes.

About Adalyon

Adalyon is a pioneering tech-bio company transforming natural human speech into next-generation digital biomarkers that optimise clinical trial design and execution. Founded on a deep behavioural science foundation, the company’s proprietary AI-based technology converts speech and text into quantitative biomarkers that capture subtle cognitive and emotional changes in trial participants, helping pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs improve patient selection, engagement, and retention in clinical trials.

Adalyon’s solution is designed as a ‘plug and play’ technology that seamlessly integrates into existing trial infrastructures to complement, rather than replace, traditional data collection. This approach helps reduce participant burden and dropout rates, deliver measurable quality-of-life insights, and enable more efficient, outcome-driven trials.

Using advanced natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and its proprietary Ayda Insights behavioural analytics AI, Adalyon extracts real-time, unbiased intelligence from natural speech.

Adalyon is looking to collaborate with pharmaceutical partners and clinical research organisations to enable more effective patient stratification and retention, earlier detection of treatment effects, and deliver more data-driven, patient-centric outcomes.

With offices in Espoo, Finland, and Copenhagen, Denmark, Adalyon is led by a multidisciplinary, international team of experts in behavioural science, AI engineering, and computational linguistics, advancing the new era of speech biomarkers in life sciences.

