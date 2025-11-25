Director/PDMR Dealings

 | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC Northern 3 VCT PLC

25 NOVEMBER 2025

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Stephen Johnson25 November 20253,2640.91913,264

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameStephen Johnson   
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern 3 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800MWOA6W221PI432
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0031152027
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.9191
Volume(s) 3,264
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction25 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Recommended Reading

  • November 25, 2025 04:00 ET | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC
    Director/PDMR Dealings

    25 NOVEMBER 2025 NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus...

    Read More
  • November 25, 2025 04:00 ET | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC
    Director/PDMR Dealings

    25 NOVEMBER 2025 NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus...

    Read More