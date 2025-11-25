Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by 33.7% to Reach $20.11 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunity Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Japan is expected to grow by 33.7% on annual basis to reach US$20.11 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 55.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 15.04 billion to approximately USD 58.34 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Japan, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Japan's BNPL market is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing adoption among younger consumers, integration into e-commerce platforms, and the entry of international providers. Key players, such as Paidy, Zozo, and Mercari, alongside global entrants such as Afterpay, are driving the competitive landscape by offering diverse and tailored installment payment services across various platforms. Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL will likely become a mainstream payment method in Japan, with intensified competition fostering innovation and consumer benefits. Regulatory stability and cultural preferences for flexible payment options will continue to support market growth, solidifying BNPL as a key component of Japan's digital payment ecosystem.



Increased Adoption of BNPL by Younger Consumers

The BNPL market in Japan is experiencing rapid adoption, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, who are drawn to its flexible payment structures. Domestic players such as Paidy have emerged as leaders, offering zero-interest installment payments, which resonate well with this demographic. Partnerships with major platforms such as Amazon Japan have further accelerated the adoption of BNPL, integrating it into the everyday online shopping experience.

Japan's e-commerce market, has significantly increased adoption of BNPL services. Younger consumers who prefer alternatives to credit cards find BNPL appealing, as it aligns with Japan's cultural preference for debt-averse financial products. The convenience and transparency of zero-interest installment options make BNPL a popular choice for high-frequency, small-ticket purchases.

Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL adoption is expected to intensify as providers cater to the growing demand for flexible payment options among younger demographics. BNPL providers are likely to introduce innovative features such as loyalty rewards, cashback programs, and enhanced user experiences to maintain competitiveness. These advancements will solidify BNPL's position in Japan's payment ecosystem and encourage sustained growth in consumer engagement.

Integration of BNPL Services into E-commerce Platforms

BNPL services in Japan are increasingly being integrated into major e-commerce platforms to streamline the checkout process and enhance the shopping experience. Domestic providers such as GMO Payment Gateway are embedding installment options with smaller retailers, while global players such as Klarna partner with larger e-commerce sites. This trend highlights the growing synergy between BNPL solutions and Japan's rapidly expanding e-commerce market.

Retailers are adopting BNPL as a strategic tool to reduce cart abandonment rates and increase average transaction sizes. At the same time, consumers in Japan, accustomed to seamless digital payment solutions, are demanding more flexible and convenient options at checkout. The alignment of merchant objectives with consumer expectations is fueling the adoption of BNPL in the e-commerce sector.

Over the next 2-4 years, integrating BNPL services into e-commerce platforms is expected to become a standard feature across large and small retailers. The competitive environment will likely drive providers to innovate with better terms, enhanced consumer experiences, and loyalty programs to capture market share. This integration will solidify BNPL as an essential component of Japan's digital payment ecosystem while fostering growth in the e-commerce sector.

Entry of International BNPL Providers

Japan's BNPL market is seeing a growing presence of global providers such as Klarna and Afterpay, which are entering the market to capitalize on the increasing demand for installment payment solutions. These international entrants are expanding partnerships with retailers to enhance their foothold, creating a competitive environment pushing domestic providers to innovate and refine their services. This influx highlights Japan's appeal as a high-growth potential market for BNPL services.

Japan's relatively low credit card penetration compared to other developed economies presents a significant opportunity for BNPL providers. Many consumers, particularly younger ones, seek alternative payment solutions that align with their financial habits. Additionally, the country's stable regulatory framework for financial services has attracted global providers looking to establish a presence in the Asian market without facing significant compliance challenges.

Over the next 2-4 years, the entry of global BNPL providers is expected to intensify competition, resulting in more diverse and consumer-centric offerings. Domestic players may counteract this by leveraging local expertise, forming partnerships with regional retailers, and offering tailored solutions to maintain their market share. This heightened competition will benefit consumers through improved service quality and innovative payment options, further driving BNPL adoption in Japan.

Key Players and New Entrants

Paidy Inc.: A leading domestic BNPL provider, Paidy offers zero-interest installment payments and has partnered with major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon Japan. In 2021, PayPal acquired Paidy, enhancing its presence in the Japanese BNPL market.

Zozo Inc.: Operating a popular online fashion retail platform, Zozo offers BNPL options to its customers and integrates flexible payment solutions into its services.

Mercari, Inc.: A prominent marketplace app in Japan, Mercari has introduced BNPL services to facilitate consumer purchases and expanded its payment offerings.

JACCS Co., Ltd.: A traditional consumer credit company, JACCS has entered the BNPL space, leveraging its financial expertise to offer installment payment solutions.

Smartpay K.K.: A fintech startup, Smartpay focuses on providing BNPL services with a user-friendly interface, targeting online shoppers seeking flexible payment options.

Afterpay: An international BNPL provider, Afterpay has expanded into the Japanese market, partnering with local retailers to offer installment payment services.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

The Japanese BNPL market is expected to witness increased competition as domestic and international players expand their services. Established companies may pursue mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and diversify offerings. Innovations in payment solutions and strategic partnerships with retailers are likely key strategies for differentiation.

Regulatory Changes

While there is no direct regulation of BNPL services in Japan, businesses offering BNPL financing may be subject to the Installment Sales Act. This act requires companies providing installment payment services over periods exceeding two months to register as businesses involved in "Intermediation of Comprehensive Credit Purchases" or "Intermediation of Individual Credit Purchases."

Scope



Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Klarna

PayPay

Lending Club

Rakuten Pay

JCB

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Japan BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Japan BNPL by Purpose

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Japan BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Japan BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Japan BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Japan BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hg1xj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.