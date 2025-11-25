Long-Trusted Contractor John Anderson Service Rebrands as Anderson Heating, Air & Insulation After 45 Years of Serving North Georgia Homeowners and Businesses

CALHOUN, Ga., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Anderson Service, a trusted home services company with more than 45 years of experience, has announced a major brand change. The company will now operate under the new name Anderson Heating, Air & Insulation. The updated name reflects the full range of services the business provides today, including heating, cooling, insulation, and whole-home energy work for families across North Georgia.





Why the Name Change

The company has grown from a small local HVAC shop into a full home comfort and energy efficiency provider. The new name helps customers understand what the business does now and how it supports homeowners with modern heating, air, and insulation needs.





Support for Georgia’s HER & HEAR Programs

Anderson Heating, Air & Insulation is also a GEFA-approved contractor for Georgia’s two major state rebate programs: HER (Home Efficiency Rebates) and HEAR (Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates). These programs help Georgia homeowners lower energy use, install energy-efficient upgrades, and save money. Together, HER and HEAR may allow eligible homeowners to save as much as $30,000, depending on the project and income requirements.

As a participating contractor, Anderson helps homeowners with the required testing, documents, and project steps needed for these rebates. The company provides blower door testing, CAZ testing, Manual J reports, photos, and detailed invoices to meet Georgia’s program rules. The State of Georgia reviews and approves all rebates, but the Anderson team guides customers through the process so they understand what they need to do.





Service Area

The company serves 46 counties across North Georgia, including Gordon, Bartow, Floyd, Murray, Whitfield, Chattooga, Pickens, Cherokee, Walker, and many others. Services are limited to these counties to meet state program rules and keep testing and quality checks consistent.

Statement From the Company

“For many years, people have known us as John Anderson Service,” said the company spokesperson. “But today, we do far more than heating and air repair. We help homeowners improve comfort, reduce energy bills, and qualify for the state’s new energy rebates. The new name makes it clear what we do and how we support families across North Georgia.”

Same Team, Same Quality

The rebrand does not change the company’s leadership, license, or experience. Anderson Heating, Air & Insulation remains fully licensed and insured and continues to follow state standards for HVAC, insulation, and electrical work. The team is also BPI certified, which is required for many whole-home energy projects under the rebate programs.

How Homeowners Can Get Started

Homeowners who want to check their HER or HEAR eligibility can schedule a free rebate assessment or request a no-cost estimate through the company’s website. The business office remains at 519 Pine St, Calhoun, GA 30701.

Media Info

Contact Person: Shyloh Chavez

Organization: Anderson Heating, Air & Insulation

Email: workorders@johnandersonservice.com

Website: https://johnandersonservice.com

Address: 519 Pine St, Calhoun, GA 30701, United States

Phone: +1 706-629-0749

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec812b6-4878-4f56-bf22-07110d26819f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92da5622-c5b2-4004-86a5-c66b5d1e17a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4b6716-44d3-4f66-8c31-0b55faac5b7e