Linyi's Intangible Cultural Heritage Innovations Shine at Global Panda Partners Conference 2025

LINYI, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Langya culture in Linyi City, Shandong Province meets China's national treasure pandas, the essence of Yimeng Mountain merges with global ecological vision. From Nov. 20-22, the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025 was held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, under the theme of "Co-protection, Co-creation, and Shared Prosperity." Linyi showcased its distinctive intangible cultural heritage (ICH) and cultural-creative products at the cultural and creative market, presenting the unique charm of local culture on an international platform.

As a premier global platform for ecological conservation and cultural tourism exchange, the event gathered specialized exhibitions from multiple provinces. The Linyi Pavilion sparked creativity through its "ICH + Cultural Innovation" approach: Yizhou rope-woven panda accessories, Linshu willow-woven picnic baskets with gourd ornaments, and hand-embroidered panda-themed round fans blended ecological aesthetics with auspicious symbolism. The exhibition's showstoppers included translucent rainbow-colored pancakes embodying Yimeng culinary traditions, while exquisite Langya paper-cut panda artworks attracted customization requests from international delegates.

Distinctive creative products also captured attention: cartoon keychains inspired by Zhuge Liang, a renowned military strategist in the Three Kingdom Period (220-280), fused the wisdom of the "Saint of Strategy" with modern aesthetics, and Wang Xizhi-themed cultural products including memorial-style refrigerator magnets reinterpreted the calligraphy master's legacy. The cultural series Sun Tzu's Art of War from Yinquehan Bamboo Slips highlighted Linyi's historical lineage, complemented by the Mengshan Mountain collection radiating natural elegance.

During the conference, Linyi's exhibits received widespread acclaim from global participants. Representatives from Linyi Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism seized the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions with partners about IP collaborations and cross-regional cultural tourism initiatives, establishing channels for cultural exchange and industrial cooperation. The 2025 edition attracted over 600 delegates and scholars from 30+ countries and regions, facilitating high-level dialogue through main forums, parallel sessions, and cultural exhibitions to advance integrated cultural-tourism development and ecological conservation worldwide.

Source: Linyi Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism