Final terms for mortgage-covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage-coverd bonds (SDRO’s) for the funding of FlexLån® and FlexLife®.

The new mortgage-covered bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."

The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at www.rd.dk/Investor.

The final terms are hereby published.

Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.

Attachments

