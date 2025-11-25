DID Alliance Launches Web3 Digital Sovereign Network at Global Node Consensus Summit in Kuala Lumpur





Connecting Digital Civilization: DID Alliance Node Consensus Summit Convened in Kuala Lumpur, Officially Launching the Web3 Digital Sovereign Network

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DID Alliance officially launched its Web3 Digital Sovereign Network today at the “Borderless Co-construction · Global Acceleration: DID Alliance Node Consensus Summit” held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Marking the first major milestone since the debut of its Identity Power Network on November 11, the summit convened more than 200 consensus node representatives, ecosystem partners, and industry experts from around the world to finalize the network’s initial deployment and align on its global implementation roadmap.

Strategic partners including the BCH Ecosystem Fund, DPIN Ecosystem Development Fund, Hong Kong Smart Technology (HKIT), Tang DAO Metaverse, HotLink Group, 42X Fund, and Laos SPT Group were present, providing critical resource support and ecological synergy for the decentralized digital identity network being built by DID.

Top-Level Design: DID as Infrastructure for Digital Civilization

The conference opened with a keynote address by Eugene Xiao, Chair of the DID Alliance. Addressing challenges such as the current lack of trust on the internet, the proliferation of AI deepfakes, and frequent data breaches, Eugene outlined the strategic positioning of DID in his speech, "DID Value and Global Planning."

"DID is not merely a login tool; it is the infrastructure for the future of digital civilization," Eugene stated. He emphasized that DID is dedicated to building a trust protocol that transcends sovereign borders and bridges on-chain and off-chain worlds. The core of this protocol lies in returning the ownership, management rights, and revenue rights of digital identity to users, reshaping the underlying logic of the digital economy.

Regarding global layout, Eugene revealed that the DID Alliance has completed its strategic deployment from Silicon Valley in the US to Dubai in the Middle East, and now to Kuala Lumpur in Southeast Asia. Currently, a global, decentralized digital trust network is being progressively established through worldwide node consensus.





Product Implementation: Building an Identity-Centric Value Loop

Following the keynote, the DID Alliance management team released "DID Core Product System and Future Layout,"showcasing the product matrix and business logic of the DID ecosystem.



The Alliance detailed an "Identity-Centric" value circulation system: users earn DID rewards and points through Identity Minting, which can then be redeemed for ecosystem products. Four core product sectors were unveiled:

Basic Identity System: Beyond the native DID identity, the Laos National Digital Identity project was highlighted as a key financial service gateway for the ASEAN region. Global Pass: The ecosystem provides services including Marshall Islands Digital Nomad Identity, Palau Digital Identity, and multi-country visas, advancing the vision of "One Identity, Global Access." Financial Innovation: The 42X Crypto Bank Card and traditional bank card services were demonstrated, supporting global currency exchange and crypto-collateralized loans. Communication Network: Through global eSIMs and upcoming encrypted satellite communication services, a network ensuring user identity connectivity and security is being built.

Additionally, the Alliance announced several ecosystem support initiatives, including the use of $USID stablecoins to facilitate token swaps, the establishment of an Ecological Loan Program to inject liquidity, and the launch of the "Angel Airdrop Plan" with 21,000 slots available globally. These initiatives aim to allow participants to share in the dividends of ecosystem development.

In terms of governance, DID has established a "Three-Layer Collaborative" decentralized governance system, balancing the efficiency of centralized coordination and decentralized autonomy through the Computing Power Pool Mechanism and a "Dual-Track" Node Operation Model.





Capital & Application: Reshaping Payment Foundations and diverse Scenarios

A representative from the BCH Ecosystem Fund analyzed the strategic value of DID from the perspective of a public chain ecosystem. They noted that as Web3 finance deepens, "Identity" has become the critical bottleneck for mass adoption. The decentralized identity system built by DID effectively resolves the conflict between "anonymity" and "trustworthiness" in the Web3 world. The BCH Ecosystem Fund affirmed its full support for the DID Alliance in three key areas: infrastructure co-construction, ecosystem resource integration, and strategic investment and incubation.

In the technology implementation session, Hong Kong Smart Technology (HKIT) analyzed DID's foundational role in securing cross-border data flow, preventing Deepfakes, and building national-level trust anchors. Tang DAO Metaverse demonstrated the real-world application of DID in the Metaverse, showing how users can utilize DID for digital asset confirmation and commercial transactions, validating the commercial value of DID in consumer-facing applications. The DPIN Ecosystem Development Fund also stated it would integrate its decentralized computing power network with the DID identity system to provide infrastructure support for the AI economy.

Strategic Hub: Asia Pacific Innovation Center Officially Launched

During the summit, the DID Alliance, together with ecological partners including HotLink Group, 42X Fund, BCH Ecosystem Fund, Tang DAO Metaverse, and local Malaysian institutions, jointly cut the ribbon for the DID Asia Pacific Innovation Center.

This center is defined as an independent platform for business, finance, and trade empowerment. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, it serves as the DID Alliance's strategic hub for deepening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and connecting globally. It will focus on three major areas: Web3 Innovation Incubation, Digital Transformation of Traditional Commerce, and Enterprise Globalization, integrating global capital and educational resources to provide full-chain empowerment services for enterprises and investors.

From top-level design in Silicon Valley to consensus gathering in Kuala Lumpur; from capital injection to application implementation—the DID Alliance Node Consensus Summit demonstrated the robust progress of the Web3 digital sovereign network. Borderless co-construction, global acceleration. The DID Alliance is committed to building an open, interoperable infrastructure for digital civilization.

