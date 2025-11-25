Zelluna ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 25, 2025

 | Source: Zelluna ASA Zelluna ASA

Oslo, November 25, 2025: Zelluna ASA held its extraordinary general meeting today November 25, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved. 

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 482 48632 


 

Attachments


Attachments

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting in Zelluna ASA Appendices to the EGM

Recommended Reading