Zelluna ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 25, 2025

Oslo, November 25, 2025: Zelluna ASA held its extraordinary general meeting today November 25, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA

Email: at@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632





