UAE Lottery Announces Final AED 100 Million Lucky Day Draw Before Unveiling the New Lucky Day Game

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day, operated by the Game LLC, is set to enter an exciting new chapter, with new prize tiers and fresh ways to win, bringing a new era of thrill for players across the nation. While full details will be revealed soon, players now have a final opportunity to grab their tickets for a last chance to win the Grand Prize of AED 100 million. The final date to enter the current edition of the draw is Saturday, November 29, 2025, and the excitement is building fast.

Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has created over 100,000 winners who have taken home more than AED 147 million across 25 draws, bringing excitement to thousands of people from every corner of the country. Among them, 29-year-old Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla, who made history as the first Grand Prize winner to go home with AED 100 million. His victory turned Diwali night into a celebration he will remember for life. Now, another player could be next.

Whether participants are chasing a dream, planning their next adventure, or simply trusting their luck, Saturday, November 29 could be the day that transforms those aspirations into reality. After all, sometimes a single ticket is all it takes to spark a complete turnaround in one’s life.

With just days remaining, The UAE Lottery emphasizes the significance of this draw as it represents the last chance for participants to win the dream-fulfilling AED 100 million Grand Prize. This milestone marks not only the culmination of the current Lucky Day edition, but also a transition toward an exciting new era centered on elevated player experiences.

Looking ahead, Lucky Day is preparing to unveil a refreshed experience, and players are encouraged to stay tuned and prepare for what comes next.

Tickets are available now at www.theuaelottery.ae

About The UAE Lottery:

The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates’ first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. It is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and operated by The Game LLC (The Game). The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the GCGRA’s directives, regulations, and technical standards. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate. For more information, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae

About The Game L.L.C.:

Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company and part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi, which is focused on redefining the UAE’s commercial gaming industry. Appointed in July 2024 as the official licensed operator of the UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.thegamellc.ae .

