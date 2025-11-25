Roofing Expert Luke Mathis Shares Key Insights on Roofing Truths Most People Miss in the South in HelloNation Magazine

RUSTON, La., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are homeowners overlooking critical factors essential to roofing durability in southern climates? Roofing in the South involves far more than selecting shingles for appearance alone. In a comprehensive article featured in HelloNation , roofing expert Luke Mathis of Mathis Construction & Roofing sheds light on common misconceptions and overlooked truths about roofing in southern regions. Mathis emphasizes the necessity of addressing ventilation, underlayment, flashing, and decking as critical components of a lasting roofing system, especially given the unique climate conditions in the South.

Mathis, Manager at Mathis Construction & Roofing in Ruston, Louisiana, regularly encounters homeowners whose initial focus is solely on aesthetics or heat reflection through shingle color. While color and appearance matter, Mathis explains that these superficial factors alone do not ensure long-term roof performance. Instead, he advises a disciplined, climate-focused approach to roofing installation and maintenance.

One of the most frequently missed truths, according to Mathis, involves attic ventilation. He underscores that proper ventilation is essential to maintaining a healthy roof structure by preventing excessive heat and moisture buildup underneath the shingles. Poor ventilation contributes to accelerated deterioration, increased indoor temperatures, and potential mold growth. Mathis specifically highlights the effectiveness of continuous ridge vents and complementary soffit vents to facilitate proper airflow, keeping roof temperatures balanced and moisture controlled.

Another overlooked factor in southern roofing, identified by Mathis, is the condition of the underlayment and decking. He stresses that decking should always be structurally sound, free of warping, decay, or moisture damage before installation begins. Mathis cautions that even the highest-quality shingles cannot compensate for compromised underlayment or decking. The decking itself acts as a secondary moisture barrier during severe weather or heavy rains, common in southern climates, thus making its integrity critically important to the overall longevity of the roofing system.

Flashing is another crucial roofing element that homeowners in the South frequently underestimate, as Mathis points out. Flashing around chimneys, vents, and valleys directs water away from vulnerable areas. Mathis notes that weaknesses in flashing installation or materials significantly increase the risk of leaks, especially in regions prone to summer storms and intense rainfall. Properly installed flashing must be securely fastened, precisely fitted, and thoroughly sealed to maintain an effective waterproof barrier.

Mathis also emphasizes the importance of high-quality shingles and their proper installation. Southern homeowners may mistakenly believe that lighter-colored shingles alone adequately reduce heat transfer. While lighter shingles indeed reflect more sunlight, Mathis warns their benefit diminishes significantly without adequate attic ventilation. Additionally, improper installation methods, such as inadequate overlap or failing to remove deteriorated shingles, can severely compromise a roof's protective capabilities.

Another critical yet often neglected issue is moisture management within roofing systems. Mathis describes how the South’s humid climate, combined with frequent rainfall and moisture from daily household activities, can accumulate beneath roofing structures. Without adequate waterproofing, ventilation, and moisture barriers, condensation can form on interior surfaces, leading to deterioration of structural elements such as insulation, decking, and rafters. Mathis strongly advocates comprehensive moisture-control strategies, including proper installation of vapor-retardant materials, to protect homes from the long-term damage caused by unseen moisture intrusion.

For homeowners seeking lasting durability, Mathis recommends evaluating roofing from a systemic perspective. Assessments must include visible and hidden elements such as attic airflow, decking condition, flashing quality, and underlayment integrity. According to Mathis, a roofing system installed without addressing each of these elements adequately provides only temporary relief. Conversely, a well-balanced system integrates multiple components, delivering lasting protection, improved energy efficiency, and structural resilience.

Ultimately, roofing in southern states demands a holistic approach rather than reliance on individual factors such as color or shingle type alone. Mathis’s advice underscores the importance of a comprehensive roofing solution that integrates ventilation, underlayment, flashing, and structural integrity to effectively combat the unique climate challenges of the South.

For more detailed insights, readers are encouraged to visit Mathis’s full article, “ What Roofing Truths Most People Miss in the South ,” featured exclusively in HelloNation.

