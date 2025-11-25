Plumbing Expert Lucas Cellino Shares Frozen Pipe Prevention Checklist in HelloNation

HAMBURG, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners protect their pipes from freezing during harsh winters? Lucas Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric provides straightforward and effective steps to safeguard a home’s plumbing system. In an article featured in HelloNation , Cellino shares a practical checklist for residents of Western New York and other cold climates to avoid expensive water damage each winter.

Frozen pipes are a leading cause of home emergencies during extended freezes. When water expands inside the pipe, it can cause cracks or bursts, resulting in serious flooding. Cellino explains that homeowners can reduce this risk by insulating exposed plumbing, particularly in areas such as basements, crawl spaces, and garages. These locations are often poorly heated, making them the most vulnerable to freezing. Affordable foam pipe insulation can provide strong protection while being easy to install.

Another critical step is managing airflow within the home. Sinks located along exterior walls are especially at risk because of their exposure to outside temperatures. Leaving cabinet doors open beneath these sinks during extreme cold allows warm air from inside the house to circulate and keep pipes above freezing. This small adjustment can prevent major repairs down the road.

Running a steady drip of water during severe cold snaps is another effective safeguard. This simple action relieves pressure inside vulnerable pipes and prevents ice blockages from forming. While it may seem wasteful, Cellino notes that the minor cost of dripping faucets is far less than the expense of repairing water damage caused by burst pipes.

Temperature control within the home is also essential. Shutting the heat off entirely during travel leaves pipes unprotected. Instead, homeowners should keep the thermostat set no lower than 55 degrees, even when away. For homes with rooms that tend to be drafty, using space heaters or adding insulation can help maintain stable and safe conditions.

Preparedness is crucial in the event of an emergency. Cellino emphasizes the importance of knowing the location of the home’s main water shut-off valve. In the event of a burst pipe, shutting off the water supply quickly can stop flooding and prevent damage from spreading throughout the house.

Cellino notes that frozen pipe prevention also depends on reliable heating and indoor air quality. Maintaining HVAC systems, including changing air filters and ensuring efficient operation, supports stable indoor temperatures and reduces plumbing risks during extreme cold.

By managing airflow, using HVAC systems effectively, and ensuring energy efficiency, homeowners can boost their home's resilience. Consulting HVAC professionals helps maintain comfort and protect plumbing through winter.

With a few preventive steps, homeowners can protect against costly winter pipe emergencies and enjoy peace of mind throughout the season.

