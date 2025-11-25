Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2025: A $911.8 Billion Market by 2030 - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2021-2029

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 13.7% on annual basis to reach US$560.1 billion in 2025. Global BNPL market experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 21.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 492.8 billion to approximately USD 911.8 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
A Bundled Offering Combining 22 Reports, Covering Global Insights Along with Data Centric Analysis at Global and Country Level
- Global Buy Now Pay Later Insight Brief
- Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Australia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Canada Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- India Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Philippines Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Russia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
- United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook
Key Insights
The global BNPL market is evolving with significant regional differences in adoption patterns. In developing regions like Africa and Southeast Asia, BNPL serves as a financial inclusion tool, while in mature markets like North America and Europe, it offers convenience and budgeting flexibility. Consolidation is reshaping the competitive landscape, particularly in regulated markets with rising operational costs.
Technological advancements in AI-driven credit management and personalization enable providers to optimize risk while enhancing the user experience. However, compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks will be critical to sustaining growth across multiple regions. Over the next few years, BNPL will solidify its role as a core payment method globally, expanding across both retail and essential service sectors.
Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments
The global BNPL market continues to grow, driven by evolving consumer expectations for flexible payment solutions and increasing integration across digital platforms. Major providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal, and Affirm are expanding their footprints, while region-specific players like Tamara (Middle East), MercadoPago (Latin America), and Kredivo (Southeast Asia) focus on localized offerings. In 2024, regulatory changes across multiple regions, technological advancements, and key partnerships have significantly reshaped the BNPL landscape. Global competition intensifies, with providers investing in personalized services, AI-driven credit assessments, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives to sustain growth.
Current State of the BNPL Market
Strong Integration with Digital Ecosystems: BNPL services are increasingly embedded in global e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify. Providers are also expanding into super apps (e.g., Grab, Gojek, and Careem), offering consumers access to installment options across transportation, food delivery, and entertainment services.
Diverse Consumer Behavior Across Regions: In developed markets like the US and Europe, consumers seek BNPL for high-value purchases, particularly electronics and home appliances. Meanwhile, in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Africa, BNPL adoption is driven by financial inclusion needs, with providers offering low-cost installment plans for essential goods and services.
Focus on ESG Initiatives: Several providers align their strategies with ESG priorities by introducing "green BNPL" options. These initiatives incentivize eco-friendly purchases with lower interest rates or flexible repayment terms.
Key Players and New Entrants
Key Players: Major players like Klarna, Afterpay (Block), Affirm, and PayPal (Pay Later) dominate the market, leveraging partnerships with global e-commerce platforms to maintain their leadership positions.
New Entrants: Regional players such as Tabby (Middle East), ZestMoney (India), and Alma (France) are scaling their services internationally through partnerships and funding rounds. Emerging fintech startups in Latin America and Africa are entering the market with highly localized offerings tailored to underbanked populations.
Scope
Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in through 58 tables and 75 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.
BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income
Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics
- Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
- Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
BNPL by Purpose
- Convenience - Short Term Loans
- Credit - Long Term Loans
BNPL by Business Model
- Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
- Three-Party BNPL Offering
BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem
- Open Loop System
- Closed Loop System
BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis
- Standalone
- Banks & Payment Service Providers
- Marketplaces
BNPL Analysis by Channel
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Share by Age Group
- Share by Income
- Share by Gender
- Adoption Rationale
- Monthly Expense Segments
Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olkonv
