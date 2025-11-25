Forum in Vietnam calls for boosting globalization of traditional Chinese medicine

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, The 21st International Congress on Luobing Theory Overseas Forum was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, aiming to promote the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and strengthen international cooperation in the field of Luobing theory, also known as the theory of collateral diseases.

The event was co-hosted by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies Specialty Committee of Luobing and the Vietnamese Traditional Medicine Association, focusing on clinical applications of Luobing theory in cardiovascular, endocrine, respiratory, anti-aging and oncology treatments.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Truong Viet Binh, president of the Vietnamese Traditional Medicine Association, noted that the innovation of Luobing theory not only offers valuable references for modern medicine but also serves as a successful model for modernizing traditional medicine in countries, including Vietnam.

Professor Wu Yiling, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, attended the forum online and delivered an academic report on the construction, innovation, and transformation of the Luobing theoretical system. He shared breakthroughs in the innovative transformation of Luobing theory, including the application of the vessel collateral theory in guiding the prevention and treatment of vascular diseases, the Qi-collateral theory in managing disorders of the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems, and the Essential Qi Theory within the Qi-collateral framework in anti-aging research.

During the forum, experts from several countries released a new guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which highlights the concept of integrating heart and lung treatment in TCM practice.

Source: The International Congress on Luobing Theory Overseas Forum