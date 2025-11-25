Purespring Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

London – 25 November 2025 - Purespring Therapeutics, a precision nephrology company leading the development of targeted, first-in-class genetic therapies to preserve kidney function, today announced that members of its management team will present at Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference being held December 2-4, 2025, in New York, NY.



Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

For further information, contact:

Purespring:

contact@purespringtx.com

+44 (0)20 3855 6324

LinkedIn

ICR Healthcare:

Amber Fennell, Sarah Elton-Farr

purespring@icrhealthcare.com

About Purespring

Purespring Therapeutics is a precision nephrology company leading the development of targeted, first-in-class genetic therapies to preserve kidney function. Through its proprietary GlomThera™ platform, Purespring is able to deliver genetic therapies directly to the podocyte, offering a novel approach to the treatment of kidney diseases.

Purespring’s pipeline targets multiple renal indications with significant unmet medical need. The Company’s lead programme, PS-002, offers a highly differentiated approach for patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). By precisely targeting the site of disease, Purespring aims to transform the trajectory of kidney disease so patients can live fuller, healthier lives.

Purespring is backed by leading biotech investors, including Syncona Limited, Sofinnova Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Forbion, and the British Business Bank and has raised £115m ($150m) to date.

For more information please visit: purespringtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.