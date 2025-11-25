Psyence BioMed Announces Groundbreaking Psilocybin Longevity Research Program

First publicly listed company to actively investigate psilocybin’s potential impact on longevity

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced the launch of a new psilocybin longevity research initiative in collaboration with leading researchers in South Africa. This program positions Psyence BioMed as the first – and currently the only – publicly listed company to investigate psilocybin’s potential impact on biological markers associated with aging and longevity. A successful trial could redefine human longevity and transform the future of aging.

Longevity science is gaining unprecedented global attention, driven by rapidly aging populations, escalating healthcare costs, and the visibility of figures like Bryan Johnson, who has openly explored both psychedelic therapies and longevity optimization. Simultaneously, scientific literature continues to build support for the intersection of psychedelics and aging biology. Recent preclinical research has shown that psilocin, psilocybin’s active metabolite, extended survival in aged mouse models and increased the lifespan of human skin and lung cells by more than 50 per cent (Source). Additional studies suggest psilocybin may modulate cellular aging by reducing oxidative stress, preserving telomere length, enhancing neuroplasticity, and activating key longevity-associated pathways (Source).

Working closely with an academic neuroscience faculty, Psyence BioMed is developing an accelerated preclinical protocol designed to evaluate whether psilocybin influences biological mechanisms tied to aging. The study will examine biomarkers related to cellular stress, inflammation, mitochondrial function, and behavioural indicators associated with healthspan and lifespan. The Company has commenced the project, with full acceleration anticipated early in the new year following ethics approval.

The research will be conducted under the leadership of Dr. Tanya Calvey, PhD, an internationally recognized neuroscientist specializing in translational neuropsychopharmacology. Dr. Calvey’s work bridges human neuroimaging, molecular biology, and neurohistology to explore how psychoactive compounds influence long-term brain health and cellular resilience.

“The scientific community is only beginning to uncover the potential links between psychedelics and longevity,” said Dr. Tanya Calvey. “Psilocybin modulates inflammation, neural connectivity, and cellular stress responses – all central to how we understand aging biology. The collaboration with Psyence BioMed enables us to rigorously investigate these mechanisms and generate evidence that could guide future human studies.”

Psyence BioMed Chief Executive Officer, Jody Aufrichtig, reinforced the significance of this initiative, particularly within the broader longevity movement.

“Longevity is quickly emerging as one of the most important global health frontiers,” said Aufrichtig. “With public influencers like Bryan Johnson elevating longevity science and exploring psychedelic-assisted interventions, there is tremendous interest in understanding how psilocybin may influence biological aging. As the first publicly listed company actively pursuing this research, Psyence BioMed is positioned at the forefront of an entirely new therapeutic arena.

This longevity initiative complements Psyence BioMed’s ongoing clinical development programs, including its psilocybin-assisted therapy trial for existential distress in palliative care patients in Australia. Together, these programs advance the Company’s mission to explore the full therapeutic potential of psilocybin and ibogaine across multiple dimensions of human health – from mental wellness to long-term biological wellbeing.

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

