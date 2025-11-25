Intchains Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Charles Yan, will participate in two investor conferences in December:
- December 3: Noble Capital Markets Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference to be held at the Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, Florida.
- ICG’s main presentation is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at www.nobleconference.com for 90 days following the event.
- December 4: Benchmark Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held at the New York Athletic Club, in NYC.
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout both days. Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting ICG’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://ir.intchains.com.
About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.
