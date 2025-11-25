Intchains Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Charles Yan, will participate in two investor conferences in December:

December 3: Noble Capital Markets Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference to be held at the Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, Florida. ICG’s main presentation is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at www.nobleconference.com for 90 days following the event.

to be held at the Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, Florida. December 4: Benchmark Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held at the New York Athletic Club, in NYC.





Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout both days. Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting ICG’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://ir.intchains.com.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/ .

