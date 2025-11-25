Brandwatch positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Social Media Management Platform, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Journey Management vendors.

Brandwatch, with its comprehensive Brandwatch Social Media Management platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Brandwatch as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Social Media Management Platform, 2025.

Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Brandwatch unifies social listening, publishing, engagement, paid media management, and analytics into a single platform, enabling marketing teams to move from fragmented workflows to an integrated, insight-to-action model. Its Iris AI analyzes sentiment shifts, identifies emerging trends, and generates on-brand content that helps social media/marketing teams respond to current trends with speed and precision. By linking competitive intelligence, customer care operations, and cross-channel performance measurement, Brandwatch gives organizations a complete view of how their social media activities influence awareness, engagement, and ROI. This makes social operations more predictive, efficient, and directly tied to marketing outcomes.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Social Media Management Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Being named a Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ reinforces the impact Brandwatch delivers every day. Our AI-infused platform helps brands move faster, understand their audiences more deeply, and turn insights into meaningful action. This recognition reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and to giving customers a smarter, more unified way to drive results.”

Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer, Cision.

About Brandwatch:

Brandwatch is the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, empowering brands to see and be seen, understand and be understood, by the audiences that matter most. Trusted by half of the Forbes 100, Brandwatch equips the world’s most innovative companies with AI-powered insights and tools to seize opportunities, strengthen engagement, and accelerate growth.

Our comprehensive suite spans consumer intelligence, influencer marketing, and social media management, enabling brands and agencies to execute data-driven strategies at scale.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

