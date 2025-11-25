Clearfield Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in Community Broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase to the Company’s common stock share repurchase program from $65 million to $85 million.

Cheri Beranek, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are announcing that our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization from $65 million to $85 million, leaving approximately $28.4 million available for additional repurchases when added to the $8.4 million repurchase amount remaining on September 30, 2025. This strategic decision reflects the Board’s continued view that the current share price does not fully capture our long-term opportunity. This increase in buyback authorization underscores our proactive commitment and confidence in the Company’s long-term outlook.”

Under the program, Clearfield may purchase shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time through open-market and privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Repurchases of common stock will be made in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 at prices depending on prevailing market conditions.

The program does not obligate Clearfield to repurchase any particular amount of common stock during any period. The repurchase will be funded by cash on hand. The repurchase program is expected to continue indefinitely until the maximum dollar amount of shares has been repurchased or until the repurchase program is earlier modified, suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

