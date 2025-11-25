CRB welcomes Tyler Manker as Senior Project Director, Preconstruction, for Food and Beverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading provider of integrated project delivery solutions for the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced the appointment of Tyler Manker, P.E., as Senior Project Director, Preconstruction, within the company’s Food and Beverage business.

With nearly two decades of engineering and construction leadership, Manker brings a proven record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence across the food processing sector.

He joins CRB from MBW Construction, LLC, where he served as Equity Partner and Executive Vice President, transforming the company from a regional contractor into a nationally recognized design-build firm. Under his leadership, MBW grew from $7 million to more than $120 million in annual revenue in just five years – a result of Manker’s focus on strategic planning, disciplined execution, and client-centered delivery.

A licensed professional engineer with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from Iowa State University, Manker’s career spans engineering, project management, and executive leadership. His experience covers civil, structural, and architectural design; estimating and cost control; and project delivery for major food processors and suppliers nationwide. He is widely recognized for developing leadership systems, mentoring programs, and knowledge-transfer initiatives that strengthen teams and sustain performance.

“Tyler’s arrival reinforces our commitment to construction as an essential driver of our integrated project delivery model,” said Tom Rychlewski, Vice President , Regional Operations, Food and Beverage. “He combines deep technical expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to execution, helping our clients move from concept to operations with speed, safety, quality, and confidence.”

Said Manker: “CRB’s approach to integrated delivery is redefining what’s possible in food and beverage project execution. I’m excited to contribute to a team that treats construction not as an endpoint, but as a vital part of the innovation process. Together, we’ll continue delivering projects that unite precision, performance, and partnership.”

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

