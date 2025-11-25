United Arab Emirates Construction Stone Industry Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Producers, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Markets

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Stone Market in United Arab Emirates: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the construction stone market in United Arab Emirates.



Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Arab Emirates

Construction Stone market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:



1. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. CONSTRUCTION STONE MARKET IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2.1. Overview of construction stone market

2.2. Producers of construction stone in United Arab Emirates, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of landscaping stone

Paving stone producers

Producers of other landscaping stones

2.2.2. Producers of quarry stone and slabs

Aggregate and sand producers

Granite producers

Limestone producers

Marble producers

Travertine producers

Producers of other quarry stone and slabs

2.3. Stone wares for construction purposes manufacturers, including contact details and product range

2.3.1. Producers of countertops, vanity tops and table tops

2.3.2. Producers of solid surfaces



3. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOREIGN TRADE IN CONSTRUCTION STONE

3.1. Export and import of pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of setts, curbstones and flagstones: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of granite: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of sandstone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of basalt, porphyry and similar stones: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of limestone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of marble, travertine, ecaussine: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of worked monumental or building stone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.9. Export and import of crude and worked slate: volume, structure, dynamics



4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



5. CONSUMERS OF CONSTRUCTION STONE IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

5.1. Downstream markets of Construction Stone in United Arab Emirates

5.2. Construction Stone consumers in United Arab Emirates



