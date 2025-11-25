South Korea Finishing Materials Industry Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Producers, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Markets

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finishing Materials Market in South Korea: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the finishing materials market in South Korea.



Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in South Korea

Finishing Materials market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:



1. South Korea PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Finishing Materials Market in South Korea

2.1. Overview of Finishing Materials Market

2.2. Producers of Finishing Materials in South Korea, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Aluminum Composite Panels

2.2.2. Producers of Building Coatings

2.2.3. Producers of Ceiling

2.2.4. Producers of Construction Adhesives

2.2.5. Producers of Crystallized Glass Panels

2.2.6. Producers of Decorative Film

2.2.7. Producers of Mouldings

2.2.8. Producers of Wall Materials

Cement Board

Curtain Walls

Wall Panels

Wallpaper

Other Wall Materials

3. South Korea Foreign Trade in Finishing Materials

3.1. Export and Import of Aluminium Alloy Rectangular Plate, Sheet, Strip: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Mastics, Painters' Fillings: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Glues and Adhesives, Pack «1Kg: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Fibreboard of Wood or Other Ligneous Materials: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.5. Export and Import of Linoleum: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Ceramic Flags and Paving, Hearth or Wall Tiles: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.7. Export and Import of Carpets and Other Textile Floor Covering: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.8. Export and Import of Floor, Wall, Ceiling Coverings of Plastics in Rolls: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.9. Export and Import of Glass Cubes, Mosaic Tiles

3.10. Export and Import Wallpaper: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in South Korea



5. Consumers of Finishing Materials in South Korea

5.1. Downstream Markets of Finishing Materials in South Korea

5.2. Finishing Materials Consumers in South Korea



