Parsons to Present at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the presentation for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Bernadette Miller Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation +1 980.253.9781 +1 571.775.0408 Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.us



