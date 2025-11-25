Dragonfly Energy Broadens Product Lineup to Drive Growth Beyond Batteries

RENO, Nev., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced a major expansion of its Battle Born® product portfolio. The Company is introducing new inverter/chargers, Base Series batteries, and a redesigned mobile app, strengthening its position as a complete power solutions provider across off-grid, RV, marine, and commercial markets.

The expansion includes the new Battle Born Inverter/Charger Series, which features pure sine wave models equipped with advanced power control and inverter assist functions for efficient and intelligent power management. Each unit is equipped with Dragonfly IntelLigence® technology and is compatible with the Battle Born mobile app, enabling real-time system monitoring, control, and visibility across multiple system components.

The Company is also launching the Battle Born Base Series Batteries bringing Battle Born reliability to a broader, value-conscious market. These smaller-capacity batteries are well-suited for a wide range of portable and auxiliary power needs, offering a modern LiFePO₄ alternative to traditional sealed lead-acid units.

In addition, Dragonfly Energy will release the Battle Born Mobile App V2.0. The updated app features a completely redesigned interface and an optimized backend for more accurate and intuitive system control. Users can view all Battle Born–branded components and batteries in one place, adjust settings in real time, and access detailed insights into system performance and battery health. The update expands compatibility across the ecosystem, supporting Battle Born batteries, inverter/chargers, and alternator regulators such as the Company’s Wakespeed® lineup. This new update introduces RV-C integration via the Battle Born HUB, a significant enhancement that enables seamless interoperability with major third-party platforms.

“Expanding our product ecosystem marks a pivotal moment in Dragonfly Energy’s evolution,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “With our new inverter/chargers, Base Series batteries, and the redesigned Battle Born app, we are strengthening the capabilities of the entire Battle Born platform. Our focus is on delivering a fully integrated power system that we believe gives customers greater control, simplicity of use, and confidence in every application. This portfolio reflects the next chapter of the Battle Born brand and our commitment to long-term scalability and innovation.”

The new inverter/chargers and Base Series batteries are available for sale now as part of the Company’s annual Black Friday sales event. The Battle Born Mobile App V2.0 will launch on November 28, 2025, with additional product releases planned throughout 2026.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

To shop and learn about the new Battle Born products, visit Battle-Born.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expansion of its Battle Born® product portfolio, Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Photos:

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Media Relations

Margaret Skillicorn

RAD Strategies Inc.

dragonfly@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.