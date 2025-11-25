BOS Continues Record Year Performance in Q3 2025, Sales Increase 16% Year-Over-Year

Raises Full-Year 2025 Revenue and Net Income Guidance

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating continued record-breaking performance in both revenue and profitability.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 15.9% to $11.4 million, compared to $9.8 million in Q3 2024.
  • Net income increased 17.9% to $677,000, or $0.11 per basic share, compared to $574,000, or $0.10 per basic share, in Q3 2024.
  • EBITDA increased 29.5% to $920,000 compared to $710,000 in Q3 2024.
  • Contracted backlog remained strong at $24 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $24 million on June 30, 2025, and $22 million on March 31, 2025.
  • Cash and cash equivalents reached a record level of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 28.4% to $37.9 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Net income increased 53.8% to $2.8 million, or $0.46 per basic share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.32 per basic share, in the first nine months of 2024.
  • EBITDA increased 45.6% to $3.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS, stated: "We are pleased to report another quarter of robust growth, continuing our record-setting pace in both revenue and profitability. Our year-to-date performance demonstrates the strength of our Supply Chain division's defense sector focus and our successful global diversification strategy. We continue to capitalize on expanding opportunities in this dynamic sector through deeper engagement with existing customers and strategic wins with new ones.

"While our RFID division experienced a nominal operating loss in Q3 due to logistics center slowdowns in Israel, we are confident that improving geopolitical conditions in the Middle East, combined with operational enhancements we have implemented, will drive a return to growth. Meanwhile, our Intelligent Robotics division continues to deliver steady profitability improvements year-over-year, demonstrating our team's ability to drive operational excellence across all business units.

"We are also generating strong cash flows from our efficient operating platform, bringing cash and cash equivalents to $7.3 million—providing a solid foundation to support our continued strategic growth initiatives."

Cohen concluded: "Given our strong execution and $24 million backlog, we are raising our full-year 2025 financial guidance. We now expect our results to be at the high end of our previous guidance range of $45-$48 million in revenue and $2.6-$3.1 million in net income."

Investor Conference Call

BOS will host a video conference call on November 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the video conference, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84586132530?pwd=MR8FSUWdKBSvsBtc0KTHYDZRZQiIcb.1

For those unable to participate in the live call, a recording will be available the following day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

  • Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.
  • RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.
  • Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, delivering innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Contacts

Matt Kreps, Managing Director 
Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO 
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations internally and is providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, among others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up with or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing regional conflicts, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share numbers)
     
 Nine months ended
September 30,		 Three months ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
     
Revenues$37,945  $29,561  $11,392  $9,827 
Cost of revenues 28,892   22,648   8,558   7,672 
Gross profit 9,053   6,913   2,834   2,155 
          
Operating costs and expenses:         
Research and development 130   125   44   41 
Sales and marketing 3,906   3,276   1,366   1,063 
General and administrative 1,721   1,457   640   500 
Impairment of Goodwill 700   -   -   - 
Total operating costs and expenses 6,457   4,858   2,050   1,604 
          
Operating income 2,596   2,055   784   551 
Financial income (expenses), net 382   (238)  (42)  24 
Income before taxes on income 2,978   1,817   742   575 
Taxes on income 186   2   65   1 
Net income$2,792  $1,815  $677  $574 
          
Basic net income per share$0.46  $0.32  $0.11  $0.10 
Diluted net income per share$0.43  $0.31  $0.10  $0.10 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 6,005   5,750   6,163   5,753 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 6,448   5,854   6,663   5,884 
          
Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025 and 2024 6,186   5,761   6,186   5,761 
                


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS   
    
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$7,316 $3,368
Restricted bank deposits 67  185
Trade receivables 14,061  11,787
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,074  1,150
Inventories 6,619  7,870
    
Total current assets 29,137  24,360
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS 139  177
    
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,466  3,417
    
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 774  779
    
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 1,000  1,000
    
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 376  422
    
GOODWILL 3,488  4,188
    
Total assets$38,380 $34,343
      


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Current maturities of long term loans$137 $439
Operating lease liabilities, current 210  176
Trade payables 5,247  6,362
Employees and payroll accruals 1,083  1,087
Deferred revenues 3,209  2,003
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 685  598
    
Total current liabilities 10,571  10,665
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 989  980
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 624  576
Long term deferred revenues 270  293
Accrued severance pay 700  498
    
Total long-term liabilities 2,583  2,347
    
    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,226  21,331
    
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$38,380 $34,343
      


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 Nine months ended
September 30,		 Three months ended
September 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024
        
Operating income$2,596 $2,055 $784 $551
Add:       
Impairment of Goodwill 700  -  -  -
Amortization of intangible assets 45  143  16  47
Stock-based compensation 31  63  11  21
Depreciation 313  269  109  91
EBITDA$3,685 $2,530 $920 $710
            

        

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
                     
  RFID Supply
Chain Solutions		 Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated
        Nine months ended September 30,
2025		 
                     
                     
Revenues $9,208  $27,850  $1,179  $(292 37,945 
                     
Gross profit  1,808   6,883   362   -   9,053 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  1,638   3,203   211   -   5,052 
                     
Impairment and amortization of intangible assets  700   46   -       746 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*  -   -   -       659 
                     
Income (loss) from operations $(530) $3,634  $151   -  $2,596 
                     
Financial income and tax on income                  196 
                     
Net income                 $2,792 
                   
  RFID Supply
Chain Solutions		 Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated
        Nine months ended September 30,
2024		 
                     
                     
Revenues $9,432  $19,023  $1,239  $(133) $29,561 
                     
Gross profit  2,382   4,244   287   -   6,913 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  1,669   2,455   189   -   4,313 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*  -   -   -       545 
                     
Income from operations $713  $1,789  $98   -  $2,055 
                     
Financial expenses and tax on income                  (240)
                     
Net income                 $1,815 
                   

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
              
  RFID  Supply
Chain Solutions 
 Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated
      Three months ended September 30,
2025
               
               
Revenues $3,040  $        8,116  $311  $(75) $        11,392 
               
Gross profit  546   2,131   157   -        2,834 
               
Allocated operating expenses  578           1,127   70   -   1,775 
               
Amortization of intangible assets  -   16   -       16 
               
Unallocated operating expenses*          -   259 
               
Income (loss) from operations $(32) $  988  $87   -   784 
               
Financial expenses and tax on income              (107)
               
Net income             $677 
               
  RFID  Supply
Chain Solutions
 Intelligent Robotics
 
Intercompany
 Consolidated
      Three months ended September 30,
2024
               
               
Revenues $2,770  $6,336  $838  $(117) $9,827 
               
Gross profit  762   1,256   137   -   2,155 
               
Allocated operating expenses  566   771   67   -   1,404 
               
Unallocated operating expenses*          -           200 
               
Income from operations $196  $    485  $70   -   551 
               
Financial income and tax on income              23 
               
Net income             $   574 
               

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


