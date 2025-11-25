BOS Continues Record Year Performance in Q3 2025, Sales Increase 16% Year-Over-Year

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating continued record-breaking performance in both revenue and profitability.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 15.9% to $11.4 million, compared to $9.8 million in Q3 2024.

Net income increased 17.9% to $677,000, or $0.11 per basic share, compared to $574,000, or $0.10 per basic share, in Q3 2024.

EBITDA increased 29.5% to $920,000 compared to $710,000 in Q3 2024.

Contracted backlog remained strong at $24 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $24 million on June 30, 2025, and $22 million on March 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents reached a record level of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 28.4% to $37.9 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Net income increased 53.8% to $2.8 million, or $0.46 per basic share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.32 per basic share, in the first nine months of 2024.

EBITDA increased 45.6% to $3.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS, stated: "We are pleased to report another quarter of robust growth, continuing our record-setting pace in both revenue and profitability. Our year-to-date performance demonstrates the strength of our Supply Chain division's defense sector focus and our successful global diversification strategy. We continue to capitalize on expanding opportunities in this dynamic sector through deeper engagement with existing customers and strategic wins with new ones.

"While our RFID division experienced a nominal operating loss in Q3 due to logistics center slowdowns in Israel, we are confident that improving geopolitical conditions in the Middle East, combined with operational enhancements we have implemented, will drive a return to growth. Meanwhile, our Intelligent Robotics division continues to deliver steady profitability improvements year-over-year, demonstrating our team's ability to drive operational excellence across all business units.

"We are also generating strong cash flows from our efficient operating platform, bringing cash and cash equivalents to $7.3 million—providing a solid foundation to support our continued strategic growth initiatives."

Cohen concluded: "Given our strong execution and $24 million backlog, we are raising our full-year 2025 financial guidance. We now expect our results to be at the high end of our previous guidance range of $45-$48 million in revenue and $2.6-$3.1 million in net income."

Investor Conference Call

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, delivering innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations internally and is providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, among others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up with or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing regional conflicts, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share numbers)

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 37,945 $ 29,561 $ 11,392 $ 9,827 Cost of revenues 28,892 22,648 8,558 7,672 Gross profit 9,053 6,913 2,834 2,155 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 130 125 44 41 Sales and marketing 3,906 3,276 1,366 1,063 General and administrative 1,721 1,457 640 500 Impairment of Goodwill 700 - - - Total operating costs and expenses 6,457 4,858 2,050 1,604 Operating income 2,596 2,055 784 551 Financial income (expenses), net 382 (238 ) (42 ) 24 Income before taxes on income 2,978 1,817 742 575 Taxes on income 186 2 65 1 Net income $ 2,792 $ 1,815 $ 677 $ 574 Basic net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 6,005 5,750 6,163 5,753 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 6,448 5,854 6,663 5,884 Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025 and 2024 6,186 5,761 6,186 5,761





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,316 $ 3,368 Restricted bank deposits 67 185 Trade receivables 14,061 11,787 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,074 1,150 Inventories 6,619 7,870 Total current assets 29,137 24,360 LONG-TERM ASSETS 139 177 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,466 3,417 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 774 779 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 1,000 1,000 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 376 422 GOODWILL 3,488 4,188 Total assets $ 38,380 $ 34,343





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 137 $ 439 Operating lease liabilities, current 210 176 Trade payables 5,247 6,362 Employees and payroll accruals 1,083 1,087 Deferred revenues 3,209 2,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 685 598 Total current liabilities 10,571 10,665 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 989 980 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 624 576 Long term deferred revenues 270 293 Accrued severance pay 700 498 Total long-term liabilities 2,583 2,347 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,226 21,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,380 $ 34,343





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 2,596 $ 2,055 $ 784 $ 551 Add: Impairment of Goodwill 700 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 45 143 16 47 Stock-based compensation 31 63 11 21 Depreciation 313 269 109 91 EBITDA $ 3,685 $ 2,530 $ 920 $ 710

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30,

2025 Revenues $ 9,208 $ 27,850 $ 1,179 $ (292 ) $ 37,945 Gross profit 1,808 6,883 362 - 9,053 Allocated operating expenses 1,638 3,203 211 - 5,052 Impairment and amortization of intangible assets 700 46 - 746 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 659 Income (loss) from operations $ (530 ) $ 3,634 $ 151 - $ 2,596 Financial income and tax on income 196 Net income $ 2,792 RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30,

2024 Revenues $ 9,432 $ 19,023 $ 1,239 $ (133 ) $ 29,561 Gross profit 2,382 4,244 287 - 6,913 Allocated operating expenses 1,669 2,455 189 - 4,313 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 545 Income from operations $ 713 $ 1,789 $ 98 - $ 2,055 Financial expenses and tax on income (240 ) Net income $ 1,815

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain Solutions

Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended September 30,

2025 Revenues $ 3,040 $ 8,116 $ 311 $ (75 ) $ 11,392 Gross profit 546 2,131 157 - 2,834 Allocated operating expenses 578 1,127 70 - 1,775 Amortization of intangible assets - 16 - 16 Unallocated operating expenses* - 259 Income (loss) from operations $ (32 ) $ 988 $ 87 - 784 Financial expenses and tax on income (107 ) Net income $ 677 RFID Supply

Chain Solutions

Intelligent Robotics



Intercompany

Consolidated Three months ended September 30,

2024 Revenues $ 2,770 $ 6,336 $ 838 $ (117 ) $ 9,827 Gross profit 762 1,256 137 - 2,155 Allocated operating expenses 566 771 67 - 1,404 Unallocated operating expenses* - 200 Income from operations $ 196 $ 485 $ 70 - 551 Financial income and tax on income 23 Net income $ 574

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.