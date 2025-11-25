Uranium Tetrafluoride (CAS 10049-14-6) Industry Report 2025: Market Prices, Production/Consumption, Trade, Supply/Demand, End-users Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uranium Tetrafluoride (CAS 10049-14-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Uranium tetrafluoride provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Uranium tetrafluoride market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Uranium tetrafluoride.



The Uranium tetrafluoride global market report covers the following key points:

Uranium tetrafluoride description, applications and related patterns

Uranium tetrafluoride market drivers and challenges

Uranium tetrafluoride manufacturers and distributors

Uranium tetrafluoride prices

Uranium tetrafluoride end-users

Uranium tetrafluoride downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Uranium tetrafluoride market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Uranium tetrafluoride market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Uranium tetrafluoride market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Uranium tetrafluoride market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE APPLICATIONS



3. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE PATENTS



5. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Uranium tetrafluoride market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Uranium tetrafluoride supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Uranium tetrafluoride market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE

6.1. Uranium tetrafluoride manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Uranium tetrafluoride manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Uranium tetrafluoride manufacturers in North America

6.4. Uranium tetrafluoride manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE

7.1. Uranium tetrafluoride suppliers in Europe

7.2. Uranium tetrafluoride suppliers in Asia

7.3. Uranium tetrafluoride suppliers in North America

7.4. Uranium tetrafluoride suppliers in RoW



8. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Uranium tetrafluoride market

8.2. Uranium tetrafluoride supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Uranium tetrafluoride market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Uranium tetrafluoride prices in Europe

9.2. Uranium tetrafluoride prices in Asia

9.3. Uranium tetrafluoride prices in North America

9.4. Uranium tetrafluoride prices in RoW



10. URANIUM TETRAFLUORIDE END-USE SECTOR



