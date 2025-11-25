Energy M&A Deals Report, Top Themes for Q3 2025

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Energy M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector.



The global energy market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $152 billion, a growth of 62% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $117 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 78% compared to Q3 2024.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in energy sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Energy M&A Market - Q3 2025

Energy M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

KKR Financial Holdings LLC;

Baker Hughes Co

Tango Merger Sub Corp.

Jizhong Energy Resources Co Ltd

Black Hills

Project Aurora Bidco Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Brookfield Oaktree Holdings LLC

Cenovus Energy Inc

PetroChina Co Ltd

F2i Fondi Italiani per le infrastrutture SGR SpA

Sixth Street Partners

Cox ABG Group SA

Talen Energy Corp

Crescent Energy Co

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Sumant Sinha

Spire Inc

MPLX LP

Iberdrola SA

Garden Bidco Ltd

Western Midstream Partners LP

Plains All American Pipeline LP

Plains GP Holdings LP

Sempra Infrastructure Partners LP

Chart Industries Inc

Beijing Jingneng Xilin Gol Energy Co Ltd

NorthWestern Energy Group

Spectris Plc

Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd

Duke Energy Florida LLC

MEG Energy Corp

Chongqing Xiangguosi Storage Co., Ltd

Liaohe Oilfield (Panjin) Gas Storage Co Ltd

Xinjiang Oilfield Gas Storage Co., Ltd

Sorgenia SpA

Iberdrola Mexico SA de CV

Moxie Freedom Energy Center

Guernsey Power Station

Vital Energy Inc.

ReNew Energy Global PLC

Piedmont Natural Gas Company

Northwind Midstream Partners LLC

Neoenergia SA

National Grid Grain LNG Ltd

Thamesport Interchange Limited

Aris Water Solutions Inc

EPIC Crude Holdings, LP

