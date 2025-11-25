Energy M&A Deals Report, Top Themes for Q3 2025

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Energy M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector.
The global energy market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $152 billion, a growth of 62% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $117 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 78% compared to Q3 2024.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Energy Sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Energy M&A Market - Q3 2025
- Energy M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
