Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Helm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss the financial results and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.ollies.com.

About Ollie’s

Ollie’s is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of August 2, 2025, we operated 613 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Investor Contact

John Rouleau

Managing Director – Corporate Communication & Business Development

JRouleau@ollies.us

Media Contact

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

tkuypers@ollies.us