Mike Tyson and TerrAscend Team Up To Launch Tyson 2.0 In Maryland And Pennsylvania

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Tyson 2.0, the cannabis brand founded by Mike Tyson, to launch its products across Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"Cannabis changed my life, and I want to share that with the world,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder of Tyson 2.0. “Partnering with TerrAscend lets us reach more people and deliver products we’re proud of in Maryland and Pennsylvania."

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, added: “Thank you, Mike, for your hard work and commitment to advancing the cannabis industry and federal reform. I’ve seen firsthand that when you commit to something, you give it everything you’ve got. TerrAscend is proud to partner with Tyson 2.0 and bring that same dedication and energy to Maryland and Pennsylvania."

In Maryland, TerrAscend will manufacture and distribute premium flower, vapes, and edibles, while in Pennsylvania the lineup will include flower, vapes, concentrates, and troches available through Apothecarium retail stores and the Company’s wholesale network.

Products are expected to hit shelves in the new year at Apothecarium locations and other select dispensaries in both states.

For more information on Tyson 2.0 products, please visit: https://tyson20.com

And for more on Apothecarium dispensaries, please visit: https://apothecarium.com

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

