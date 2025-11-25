Nuvectis Pharma to Host a Virtual Key Opinion Leader Meeting to Discuss the NXP900 Phase 1b Program in Advanced Solid Tumors, Including the Combination with Osimertinib in NSCLC

Fort Lee, NJ, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT, the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the NXP900 Phase 1b Program in Advanced Solid Tumors, including the combination with osimertinib in non-small cell lung cancer. To register for the event, click here.

The event will feature Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO (Chief Scientific Officer, NEXT Oncology) and Asier Uncita-Broceta, MPharm, MSc, PhD (Professor of Chemistry, University of Edinburgh) who will join Company management to discuss the NXP900 development program. The discussion will focus on key NXP900 preclinical and clinical data to date and the strategy for the monotherapy and combination components of the NXP900 Phase 1b clinical program.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Investors section of the Nuvectis website at https://nuvectis.com/investors/.

About Dr. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO

Dr. Alexander Spira is the Chief Scientific Officer of NEXT Oncology. He serves as Chair of the US Oncology Research Executive Committee and is a member of US Oncology National Policy Board Executive Committee. He is also a faculty member at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he is an Assistant Professor of Oncology. He has authored many important manuscripts in highly prestigious journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Research, and Clinical Cancer Research, involving innovative new therapies for the treatment of cancer. In addition to his work with NEXT Oncology, Dr. Spira is deeply engaged in advancing targeted cancer treatments through Phase 1 clinical trials. His areas of interest include immunotherapy, personalized medicine, gastrointestinal cancers, thoracic and lung cancers, and sarcomas. Recognized as a “Top Doctor” by both Northern Virginia Magazine and Washingtonian Magazine, Dr. Spira received the prestigious Castle Connolly “America’s Top Doctor” award in 2014. Dr. Spira will continue to serve as the Co-Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists’ Research Institute, and Director of Virginia Cancer Specialists’ Thoracic and Phase I Program. Dr. Spira earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine, completing his internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and his medical oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Spira also received his PhD from the New York School of Arts and Sciences.

About Professor Asier Uncita-Broceta, MPharm, MSc, PhD

Dr. Asier Uncita-Broceta received his PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the Universidad of Granada (Spain) in 2004 and completed his postdoctoral training in the fields of cell delivery and chemical biology in the School of Chemistry of the University of Edinburgh. He joined the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre as a group leader in 2010, where he established the Innovative Therapeutics Lab in 2010 (first chemistry lab of the Institute). Asier was promoted to Reader in 2015 and Full Professor in 2018. Asier is an Elected Member of the RSE Young Academy of Scotland, Associate Editor of Frontiers in Chemistry and Editorial Board Member of Scientific Reports. He is PI of Edinburgh Drug Discovery and Chemistry Director of the Edinburgh Cancer Discovery Unit. Among his awards highlight the CRUK Pioneer Award 2015, the EPSRC Healthcare Technology Challenge Award 2015 and the RSE/Patrick Neill Medal 2016.

About NXP900

NXP900 is a selective orally administered small molecule type 1.5 SRC/YRS1 kinase inhibitor. NXP900’s unique mechanism of action was designed to completely shut-down the YES1/SRC pathway by inhibiting both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC pathway, while avoiding paradoxical activation of pro-oncogenic signaling, a phenomenon observed with type 1 inhibitors.

NXP900 completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study in patients with advanced solid tumors. A Phase 1b single agent dose expansion study is underway in patients with advanced solid tumors with pathogenic mutations. Data from a recently completed drug-drug interaction study support initiation of enrollment in the Phase 1b dose expansion combination arm, anticipated to begin by YE 2025.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company's lead drug candidate, NXP900, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900’s unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study and is being evaluated in a Phase 1b program. The Company is also considering next steps for NXP800, an oral small molecule GCN2 activator that has demonstrated anti-cancer activity in recurrent, platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer. For additional information about Nuvectis Pharma please visit: https://nuvectis.com/.

