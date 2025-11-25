SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its first 3 holes (R-0008 to R-0010) of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill program focusing on the high-priority Trapper Zone at its 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron ("Ti-V-Fe") Project located near Cartwright, Labrador.

Highlights (see Cross-section N-11 in Figure 1 below)

R-0008 delivered an impressive 156 m of continuous gabbronorite with semi-massive to massive oxide,

R-0009 confirmed the same unit as well as extended it by another 165 m with increasing oxide content.

Additionally, substantially all the remaining intersections were within layered gabbronorite with intercumulus oxide mineralization. Intercumulus oxides crystallize from late, residual melt that becomes trapped in the pore spaces between the cumulus silicate minerals during formation of the gabbronorite layers.





A Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) anomaly from the 2025 ground survey delineated an apparent fold structure in the Trapper North Zone. Two diamond drill holes along drill section N-11 were placed to test the crest of the fold trace. Substantially all of the diamond drill holes R-0008 (272 m length) and R-0009 (299 m length) are in heavy oxide mineralization, with about half the length in semi-massive to massive oxides.

The 2025 Trapper Zone drilling employs down-hole tools to provide oriented diamond drill core, enabling the reconstruction of the true 3D orientation of geological structures. It is essential for structural geology, geotechnical assessment, and accurate geological modelling — especially in complex magmatic systems like layered mafic intrusions. Preliminary structural logging of R-0008 and R-0009 indicates an open, north-plunging antiform with limbs of moderate to steep-dipping gabbronorite layers.





Figure 1: Map of Cross-section N-11, containing drill holes R-0008 & R-0009, highlighting the intercepts of heavy oxide mineralization.

Drill Program Details

The complete cross section through the nose of the fold in Trapper North has shown impressive continuity as R-0008 (156 m of semi-massive to massive oxide) was extended by an additional 165 m following the same unit with drill hole R-0009.

R-0008 (Azimuth 38°, Dip -45°): The first drill hole (R-0008) concentrated on drilling through what is believed to be a large fold of the oxide layering in Trapper North. Drill holes are collard (Azimuth 38°, Dip -45°) to intercept the Northwest trending 77-to-85-degree dipping oxide layering at the best perpendicular angle. Placed along section to capture true width of oxide layering of the south limb, the hole will additionally yield data on the fold and structures associated with the northern Limb.

: The second drill hole (R-0009) concentrated on drilling through the remainder of the believed fold as started by R-0008. The drill hole was collard (Azimuth 38°, Dip -45°) to intercept the northern limb of the fold and to complete the cross-section started with R-0008. R-0010 (Azimuth 0°, Dip -45°): The third drill hole (R-0010) was drilled off the same drill pad as R-0009 to verify the best and most appropriate angle for drilling the northern limb of the fold. Additionally, this hole acted as a control for understanding the axial planar fault which runs W-E through the fold, as well as understanding the true width of northern limb and the contact of the layering.





Next Steps

Drill has continued with R-0011 already sitting at a depth of 200 m down hole. Drill hole R-0011 lies 100 m east along section of R-0009 & R-0010 and is already adding extensive strike to the semi-massive to massive oxide layering observed in the area.

Following the completion of R-0011, the drill will move to Trapper South where a full cross section is planned to follow the same 38-degree section alignment as R-0008 & R-0009. With the same concept of the first 4 holes in the North, drilling in the south will concentrate on a section across the magnetic anomalies comprising of ~4 drill holes to allow Saga’s geological team to best understand and plan for the remainder of the mineral resource estimate drill program that will continue in Q1 of 2026.





Figure 2: Gladiator Drilling set up at R-0011. Photo looking west across the Trapper North Hill side.

“We couldn’t have scripted a better start to our maiden drill program at the Trapper Zone,” commented Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals. “Hole R-0008 delivered an impressive 156 m of continuous semi-massive to massive oxide, and when we stepped out to R-0009 we not only confirmed the same unit but extended it another 165 m with ever-increasing magnetite content. To now have three completed holes highlighting an exceptional continuity of the oxide layering is an outstanding validation of our geological model. The team is genuinely thrilled with these early results and eager to keep the drill turning as we step east along strike in R-0011 and then move south to replicate this success across the full 3+ km Trapper oxide trend.”

Drill Program Objectives:

The Phase 1 Trapper Zone drill campaign will target:

Grade continuity across a 3 km strike length.

Oxide layering widths and continuity to true depths of about 200 meters below surface.

Integration of structural insights from trenching and drilling into collar orientation and drill design.

Initial drilling of 1,500-2,500 m in 6-10 holes, each about 250 m in depth will be completed before the December break.

Test both the North and South sections of the Trapper zone prior to the seasonal break in order to fully define grades, widths and structures prior to initiating the detailed grid and drill sections in 2026, leading to a mineral resource estimate.

Drilling will be complemented by metallurgical sampling through the winter, with core from both the Hawkeye and Trapper zones undergoing detailed metallurgical testing.









Figure 3: Radar Project’s Trapper Zone depicting a 3+ km Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) anomaly from the 2025 ground survey and the oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will be the target of the planned 15,000 m diamond drilling program aimed at establishing Saga’s maiden mineral resource estimation.

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (about 160 km²), which is a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite (“VTM”) mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.





Figure 4: Radar Project’s prospective oxide layering zone extends for an inferred 20 km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium. The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio that spans key commodities crucial for the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

