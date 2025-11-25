Chiseled Design Launches MultiWallet, a Dual-Wallet System Built to Streamline Everyday Carry and Boost Productivity

EAST ELMHURST, NY , Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiseled Design today announced the launch of MultiWallet, a dual-wallet system developed to streamline everyday carry and support greater daily productivity. Designed through a customer-centric approach, MultiWallet addresses common frustrations with traditional wallets by simplifying workflows, reducing clutter, and integrating essential tools into a single compact system.





MultiWallet follows a lineage of innovation from the team behind Distinct™, ScrewDriverKing™, and JUMPROPEvolve™. These products helped establish a dedicated community of backers whose feedback encouraged Chiseled Design to expand its focus on practical, multi-functional tools for everyday use. Insights from years of customer engagement played a key role in shaping this latest release.

“Our goal was to rethink what a wallet could be,” said Rojoeyl Aquino, designer and founder of Chiseled Design. “People carry more responsibilities than ever, and we wanted to create a solution that supports real life—not just card storage. MultiWallet was built to help users stay prepared, organized, and efficient without adding bulk or complexity.”

Roughly the size of a standard deck of cards, MultiWallet features genuine leather construction and a carefully integrated set of everyday essentials, including:

An extendable, always-ready pen

A compact personal notebook

A multi-purpose circular cutter

Dedicated microSD storage

A SIM-tool compartment

One of MultiWallet’s key innovations is its expandable storage system, engineered to discreetly double its internal capacity when needed. When not in use, the compartment retracts smoothly, allowing the wallet to maintain its slim and discreet profile.

This thoughtful adaptability enables MultiWallet to hold items such as passports, receipts, cash, and other real-world necessities. Additional features include secure organization for six credit cards and one ID, along with advanced RFID-blocking technology designed to help protect against wireless theft and digital skimming from unauthorized RFID and NFC readers.

“Every feature had to earn its place,” added Aquino. “MultiWallet went through relentless testing, countless sketches, and multiple prototypes. What emerged is a wallet designed to adapt effortlessly to your lifestyle—never the other way around.”

The MultiWallet is now available through the company’s Kickstarter campaign.

Campaign Link

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chiseleddesign/multiwallet-out-smart-all-wallets?ref=frk8s5

About Chiseled Design

At ChiseledDesign, we don’t limit ourselves to a single product category. We innovate across a broad range of disciplines — from advanced fitness devices and refined travel gear to precision chef tools, versatile hand tools, and indoor/outdoor equipment. Every product is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, functional elegance, and long-term value. Our mission is simple: to create thoughtfully designed solutions that elevate everyday life.