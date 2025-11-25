Huayan Robotics to Showcase Advanced Collaborative Robots at iREX 2025 in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo-Huayan Robotics, an established innovator in collaborative robotics, will unveil its latest advancements at the influential International Robot Exhibition (iREX) 2025, held December 3 to 6 under the theme “Sustainable Societies Through Robotics.” This year, it highlights how human–robot collaboration is reshaping global manufacturing and tackling critical societal challenges.

At Booth W3-12, West Hall, Tokyo Big Sight, Huayan Robotics will present a comprehensive lineup of strengths in heavy-payload performance, ultra-high-speed motion, intelligent welding, and precision automation.

The S50 Heavy Payload Robot will be debuted overseas at iREX 2025. With a 50 kg payload, 2,000 mm reach, and palletizing speeds up to 13 cycles/min, it provides strong performance for logistics, warehousing, and food & beverage operations. The Elfin High-Speed Cobot will also have its global launch, ready to impress visitors with 1.5 times faster motion for high-frequency applications such as sorting, loading, and unloading, enhancing both agility and operational consistency.

Based on the E10-Pro cobot, Huayuan Robotics will showcase its intelligent automated welding solution in detail. Consisting of smooth drag-teaching, real-time seam tracking, and automatic deviation correction, this cobot enables rapid deployment across industries, including automotive, shipbuilding, hardware, and structural steel.

A high-precision vision inspection system co-developed with KEYENCE will be presented. It captures detailed multi-dimensional data within 0.2 seconds to support quality-control demands.

Additional demonstrations, including high-torque screwdriving and high-speed loading and unloading solutions, highlight Huayan Robotics’ focus on heavy payloads, ultra-high speed, high precision, and flexible deployment, offering global manufacturers better options on efficient, reliable, and scalable automation.

Guangneng Wang, CEO of Huayan Robotics, will attend iREX 2025, welcoming global experts and partners to the booth for in-depth conversations on technical exchanges and collaboration. "We are excited to demonstrate our latest innovations and explore global partnerships," said Mr. Wang. "Our participation highlights Huayan Robotics's strong commitment to international presence and to building a smarter manufacturing ecosystem."

About Huayan Robotics

Trusted by partners in over 40 countries and regions, Huayan Robotics devotes itself to cobot solutions for welding, palletizing, assembly, screwdriving, etc., empowering global manufacturers to increase efficiency, enhance flexibility, and streamline operations.

