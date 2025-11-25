Monoclonal Antibody for Asthma and COPD Market Towards USD 58.94 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market size is calculated at USD 35.94 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 58.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% for the forecasted period, driven by the increasing diseases and growing innovations.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6309

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the asthma segment held a major revenue of approximately 55% share of the market in 2024.

By disease indication, the COPD segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025-2034.

By mechanism of action, the cytokine neutralization segment held a major revenue of approximately 40% share of the market in 2024.

By mechanism of action, the dual or multi-pathway blockade segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By molecule type, the fully human monoclonal antibody segment held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

By molecule type, the bispecific antibody segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By dosage form, the subcutaneous segment held a major revenue of approximately 50% share of the market in 2024.

By dosage form, the inhaled or nebulized formulation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025-2034.

By end user, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025-2034.

What is the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD?

The monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market is driven by growing chronic respiratory conditions, the development of targeted therapies, and increasing awareness of advanced treatment options. The monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD refers to the protein development to target key immune system molecules, such as IgE or pro-inflammatory cytokines, to reduce uncontrolled, severe airway inflammation.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

Increasing environmental pollution is the major growth driver in the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market. This is increasing the incidence of asthma and COPD, increasing the demand for mAb treatment options. Additionally, growing demand for personalized therapies, regulatory approvals, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market has been expanding due to the growing acquisitions and funding to launch and enhance the use of mAbs.

In October 2025, a licensing deal worth more than $1 billion in biobucks was made by Roche to acquire the clinical-stage bispecific antibody that is QX031N for the treatment of respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which is developed by Qyuns Therapeutics.

In January 2025, Series A financing of $200M was led by OrbiMed, Blue Owl Health Care Opportunities, and Novo Holding, supporting the launch of Windward Bio, a private, clinical-stage, drug development company focusing on advanced immunological diseases. The company is aiming to launch the phase 2 trial of WIN378, which is a long-acting monoclonal antibody to target severe asthma.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

High treatment cost acts as a major challenge in the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market. This limits their adoption by the hospitals as well as the acceptance by the patients. Moreover, manufacturing complexities, lack of proper reimbursement policies, and regulatory hurdles are other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 45% in the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market, due to growth in the disease incidence and advanced healthcare infrastructure. This increased their use and R&D, which were supported by the healthcare investments. This contributed to the market growth.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market during the forecast period, due to growing air pollution, leading to a rise in respiratory diseases. The growing R&D, along with expanding healthcare, is increasing their innovation and demand, where the government initiatives are also encouraging their development. This is enhancing the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By disease indication analysis

By disease indication, the asthma segment led the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market with approximately 55% share in 2024, driven by increased incidences. The mAb provided targeted action, which increased their use. They also show higher treatment success, which increased their adoption rates.

By disease indication, the COPD segment is expected to show the highest growth between 2025-2034, driven by high unmet need. This is increasing their R&D of mAbs for targeted actions, which are backed by investments. Their growing incidence is also driving their demand.

By mechanism of action analysis

By mechanism of action, the cytokine neutralization segment held the dominating share of approximately 40% of the monoclonal antibody for the asthma and COPD market in 2024, driven by their targeted actions. This reduced exacerbation, enhancing the lung function. This increased their use in various respiratory diseases.

By mechanism of action, the dual or multi-pathway blockade segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the predicted time, as it provides broader inflammatory control. They also show high efficacy, which is increasing their use in asthma and COPD. This is increasing their innovations.

By molecule type analysis

By molecule type, the fully human monoclonal antibody segment led the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market with approximately 45% share in 2024, driven by its lower risk of immunogenicity. This, in turn, increased the safety profile, which enhanced their acceptance rates and advancements.

By molecule type, the bispecific antibody segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, driven by its dual targeting action. This is increasing their use in various diseases. Moreover, their improved manufacturing is also promoting their development and personalized treatment production.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By dosage form analysis

By dosage form, the subcutaneous segment held the largest share of approximately 50% of the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market in 2024, driven by increased self-administration trends. Their fixed dosage also increased their adoption rates. This increased their patient adherence to the treatment.

By dosage form, the inhaled or nebulized formulation segment is expected to show rapid growth between 2025-2034, driven by its targeted delivery. This is decreasing their side effects. Additionally, the fast onset of action is also increasing their use, driving their innovations.

By end-user analysis

By end user, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment led the monoclonal antibody for asthma and COPD market with approximately 45% share in 2024, driven by the presence of expertise and advanced infrastructure. Moreover, their patient monitoring and reimbursement polices also attracted the patients.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market between 2025-2034, due to growing R&D. This is increasing their pipeline, where technological innovations are accelerating their development. The growing disease is also driving their development.

Recent Developments in the Market

In May 2025, Completion of the initial dosing in healthy volunteers with BBT002, which is a novel, half-life extended bispecific antibody with application for respiratory, gastroenterology, and dermatology diseases, was announced by Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.

In February 2025, the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of AK139, a bispecific antibody, which is under investigation for indications involving respiratory and skin diseases, was announced to have been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), as per the announcement of Akeso, Inc.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The monoclonal antibody discovery platform market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034.

The global monoclonal antibodies market size is calculated at US$ 254.89 in 2024 billion, grew to US$ 286.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 823.31 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 12.44% between 2025 and 2034.

The global monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market size is calculated at US$ 265.17 in 2024, grew to US$ 304.52 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 1057.91 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.84% between 2025 and 2034.

The global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size is calculated at US$ 1.23 in 2024, grew to US$ 1.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 6 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 17.13% between 2025 and 2034.

The global oncology biosimilars market size is calculated at US$ 6.7 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 7.94 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 36.23 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.47% between 2025 and 2034.

Monoclonal Antibody for Asthma and COPD Market Key Players List

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Roche/Genentech, Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech)

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (Innovent Biologics)

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Disease Indication

Asthma

Severe Asthma

Eosinophilic Asthma

Allergic (IgE-mediated) Asthma

COPD

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

Asthma–COPD Overlap Syndrome (ACO)

By Mechanism of Action

Cytokine Neutralization

Receptor Blockade

IgE Neutralization

T-cell/Eosinophil Pathway Modulation

Dual or Multi-Pathway Blockade



By Molecule Type

Humanized Monoclonal Antibody

Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody

Bispecific Antibody

Antibody Fragment/Nanobody

Fusion Protein Antibody Constructs



By Dosage Form

Subcutaneous (Pre-filled Syringe/Auto-Injector)

Intravenous Infusion

Inhaled or Nebulized Formulation



By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research/Manufacturing Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6309

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest