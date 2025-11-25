Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt Broadens Role at Xeriant

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), ("Xeriant" or “the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt, the Company’s senior advisor for aerospace and defense, has assumed a strategic role aimed at expanding Xeriant’s technology portfolio. Holt will focus on cutting-edge technologies in high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and data science, targeting successful operating companies for acquisitions, licensing opportunities or strategic partnerships.





As part of Xeriant’s efforts to build a technology hub, Holt is also assembling a diverse team of innovators to create a collaborative technology ecosystem designed to accelerate the development of disruptive technologies.

“Throughout his impressive career leading organizations in both the military and private industry, Blaine has recognized the value of engaging the best and the brightest, promoting interdisciplinary teamwork and cultivating strong relationships,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “His understanding of the rapidly evolving technology landscape and his ability to identify opportunities and synergies will be invaluable as we move forward. We are honored to have Blaine in this important role and anticipate some exciting developments to follow.”

Holt previously served as the U.S. deputy military representative to NATO, holding the second-highest military rank in the U.S. delegation. In that role, he advanced U.S. foreign and defense policies while providing counsel for the military representative and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After retiring from the Air Force, he became president of Million Air and American Jet International, a privately held aerospace organization with 30 locations worldwide. He later served as CEO of AlchemAI, a software company that uses AI technology and predictive analytics to manage supply chain risk in the defense, commercial and nonprofit sectors.

“Drawing on relationships I’ve developed over many years, I am thrilled to introduce actionable opportunities to Xeriant to help expand its technology portfolio, especially in the areas of AI, quantum systems and data security,” Holt said. “The goal is to make Xeriant a go-to hub that can identify and advance disruptive innovations across aerospace and beyond.”

About Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt is a U.S. Air Force veteran, strategist and former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO. A command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours, his career includes leadership roles in logistics, operations and diplomacy, as well as command of the 376th Air Expeditionary Wing in the Kyrgyz Republic during a period of political unrest. His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Bronze Star. After retiring from active duty, Holt led a turnaround at Million Air, co-founded a large-scale metals project and served as CEO of Alchemi, an AI-driven supply-chain analytics firm. He is a senior aerospace and defense advisor to Xeriant, a Newsmax contributor and the host of the “Dangerous Intellectuals” podcast, as well as a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a frequently requested keynote speaker.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

