Nanox Engages with Althea France to Accelerate European Commercialization of Nanox.ARC System

Althea France, part of one of Europe's largest independent medical technology services providers, to distribute CE-marked Nanox.ARC system across French healthcare sector

Partnership represents Nanox's fourth European distribution agreement following recent collaborations in Greece, Romania and Czech Republic

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL – November 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced a distribution collaboration with Althea France SARL ("Althea France"), part of the Althea Group, one of Europe's largest independent providers of managed medical technology services, to introduce Nanox's advanced imaging solutions to healthcare providers across France.

Under the terms of the engagement, Althea France will lead the market introduction, sales and service of Nanox's medical imaging solution, the Nanox.ARC, a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that utilizes advanced 3D imaging technology to provide enhanced diagnostic capabilities at a lower cost than traditional systems. Following its CE Mark certification, the Nanox.ARC is cleared for commercialization across the European Union

As one of the most established medical technology services organizations in Europe, Althea Group manages thousands of medical imaging devices across France and delivers comprehensive lifecycle support – from installation and maintenance to performance optimization. The partnership with Althea France follows Nanox’s recent distribution collaboration in Greece, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

“France is a key strategic market for Nanox, and Althea's leadership position and deep expertise in imaging technology management make them an excellent partner for our growth,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox. “We look forward to working with the Althea France team, whose nationwide footprint and strong relationships with university hospitals, public hospitals and private clinic networks will enable us to introduce our comprehensive imaging platform and expand access to high-quality, affordable imaging services for patients throughout France.”

Simon Diebold, Country Manager, Althea France and Belgium, said, “We are proud to partner with Nanox to bring this innovative imaging solution to the French healthcare market. Our long-standing relationships with hospitals and clinics, together with Nanox's advanced imaging system, will allow us to offer new options for improving diagnostic capabilities and patient outcomes across the country.”

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI LTD – an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com