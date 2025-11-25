Grand Opening of bonap: Alexis Nihon’s New Food Court

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bonap, Alexis Nihon’s new food court, is now open! The community can gather in the redesigned space to enjoy tasty moments in a fresh, inviting setting.

“The creation of this new food court represents a significant investment for Cominar,” said Marie-Andrée Boutin, Chief Development and Real Estate Operations Officer at Cominar. “Beyond strengthening the centre’s appeal within Montreal’s retail landscape, it also contributes to the vitality of the neighbourhood.”

This opening marks a new milestone in the evolution of Alexis Nihon and perfectly reflects Cominar’s commitment to offering its communities welcoming, inclusive, and modern gathering places.

A Delicious Offer Designed for the Community

With its renovation, the food court now hosts 13 restaurants. The selection, designed to meet today’s consumer needs, features a variety of quick-service concepts with distinctive personalities. About ten types of cuisine are represented, from Japanese to Lebanese.

Ten restaurants are ready to welcome guests:

Grillades Torino

Muffin Plus

Poke Monster

Poulet Rouge

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Shawarma Plus

Souvlaki Bar

Subway

Sushi Shop

Thaï Express





Three more eateries—Emilia, Manchu Wok, and Roll’V—will open by early 2026.

A Design Made to Create Many Tasty Moments

The new layout was designed to maximize natural light: ceilings have been raised, and the area now opens fully onto the mezzanine. The space combines noble materials, natural textures, and warm tones to create an airy and welcoming ambiance.

Uniform food counters and a refined layout allow each tenant’s brand to shine.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the design, with features such as waste sorting stations, smart lighting, and the Solucycle organic waste recovery system all contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.

Near the large glass façade, a suspended planter brings a touch of greenery and warmth. A variety of seating options ensures comfort for everyone, from morning to evening.

A Distinctive Identity to Stand Out

With the renovation came the ambition to make bonap a destination in its own right. A distinctive brand identity was developed to reflect the authentic, convivial experience visitors can enjoy there.

The name bonap—inspired by a familiar and friendly expression—captures the universal joy of sharing good food in good company. It evokes authenticity and togetherness—values at the heart of the experience Cominar wants to offer at Alexis Nihon.

The logo is both timeless and modern, bold yet approachable. Paired with a vibrant colour palette, it creates an appetizing visual signature that mirrors the warm, contemporary design of the space. The result: a cohesive and welcoming brand, designed to become an integral part of the community’s daily life.

