Cornerstone Financing Secures Up to $1 Billion Financing Commitment from Fortress

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Financing LLC (“Cornerstone”), creator of CHEIFS (Cornerstone Home Equity Insurance/Investment Funding Solutions), today announced a strategic asset purchase commitment of up to $1 billion from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”). This agreement accelerates Cornerstone’s mission to help mass-affluent homeowners efficiently convert dormant home equity into liquidity without interest, debt, or monthly payments through its flagship product, CHEIFS.

CHEIFS is the first prime home equity investment funding solution built specifically for financial planning — allowing homeowners to convert a portion of their home equity into cash for insurance planning and wealth building, retirement income, annuities, long-term care coverage, and generational planning. This new capital partnership underscores the success of CHEIFS as a transformative solution for financial advisors and mass-affluent families nationwide.

Institutional Scale Meets a Generational Need

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a global investment manager overseeing approximately $54 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2025), with decades of experience in asset-based finance, including structured finance and real-asset strategies.

The agreement with Fortress represents one of the largest institutional commitments in the home equity investments (“HEI”) sector and signals a significant shift in how prime home equity can be used as a financial asset.

“CHEIFS solves one of the biggest challenges facing homeowners: finding liquidity for retirement, insurance, and long-term financial planning without disturbing their investment portfolio or liquidity,” said Craig Corn and Dan Anderson, Co-Founders of Cornerstone, in a joint statement. “With Fortress’s financing commitment, CHEIFS is positioned to become the next major part of holistic financial planning, allowing advisors to efficiently optimize over $35 trillion of home equity to better serve their clients.”

“Through this forward flow agreement with Cornerstone, we’re pleased to support the expansion of the company’s home equity investment funding solution. We believe Cornerstone’s underwriting diligence, focus on prime borrowers, and strong track record create a differentiated and compelling asset-backed financing opportunity that aligns with Fortress’s strategy to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investors,” said Stephen Wark, Managing Director, Residential Assets, at Fortress Investment Group.

A Platform Built for Advisors — and Now, Brokers

CHEIFS originally launched as an advisor-focused solution to fund insurance and investment strategies. Rapid demand from the mortgage community led Cornerstone to also introduce Prime HEI℠ — a wholesale program enabling licensed mortgage brokers to offer CHEIFS as an alternative to HELOCs and closed-end seconds.

CHEIFS now supports distribution across:

Financial advisors & RIAs

Insurance marketing organizations & advisors

Mortgage brokers via Prime HEI℠



Now integrated into InsMark’s Wealthy and Wise+ software platform, CHEIFS enables advisors to compare a client’s existing plan with a home equity investment alternative, showing how debt-free access to home equity can improve liquidity, retirement income, net worth growth, and future inheritance.

Fortress’s financing commitment will help Cornerstone to expand nationally, strengthen advisor and broker channels, enhance its CHEIFS technology suite, and scale its institutional securitization capabilities.

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing LLC empowers homeowners and financial professionals to convert home equity into financial success. Its flagship platform, CHEIFS®, provides a first-of-its-kind, non-debt solution to transform home equity into liquidity for wealth and retirement planning. Cornerstone operates its advisor and institutional distribution programs through www.CHEIFS.com and www.PrimeHEI.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $54 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.

Media Contact:

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185