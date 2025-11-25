2X Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA Compliance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X Solutions, the performance infrastructure for outbound Voice AI and human-in-the-loop automation, today announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II certification and HIPAA compliance across its platform. The milestone underscores 2X’s commitment to helping customers connect, comply, and convert outbound and inbound AI calling at scale—without compromising security or privacy.









“Security and compliance aren’t add-ons at 2X—they’re baked into everything we build,” said Kevin DeMeritt, CEO of 2X Solutions. “SOC 2 Type II certification gives customers third-party validation that our controls operate effectively, and HIPAA compliance ensures regulated teams can use Voice AI responsibly—without slowing the business down.”

What this means for customers

Independently audited controls (SOC 2 Type II). Validated assurance around access control, encryption, monitoring, and auditability across the 2X platform—reducing vendor-risk friction in enterprise procurement.

HIPAA compliance for PHI workflows. Policies, role-based access, audit logging, data retention, and transmission safeguards that meet HIPAA requirements when customers process PHI with 2X voice and automation workflows.

Compliance by design. Automated TCPA telephony rules—DNC checks, time-of-day dialing windows, identification and opt-outs, ring-time/abandonment limits, and five-year record retention—so teams don't shoulder compliance alone.

Security that scales with innovation. A component-based, vendor-agnostic architecture evolves without costly rebuilds—so security, performance, and deliverability advance together.

