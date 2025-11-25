Biomerica’s inFoods® IBS Product Featured in Biotherapeutics Quarterly, a Henry Schein Publication, Highlighting a New Precision Approach for Treating IBS

Publication details large multicenter clinical trial demonstrating significant reductions in IBS symptoms through inFoods IBS guided dietary therapy





IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic solutions, is proud to announce that its inFoods® IBS diagnostic-guided therapy product is being featured in the Fall 2025 issue of Biotherapeutics Quarterly, a Henry Schein publication. The article, titled “Precision Medicine for IBS: A Novel, IBS-Specific Immune Response Guided Dietary Therapy”, presents comprehensive clinical and scientific insights into the company’s innovative approach to managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

The publication details results from a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of the inFoods® IBS test in identifying patient-specific dietary IBS triggers and guiding targeted food elimination to reduce IBS symptoms.

Large Multicenter Study Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Pain Reduction

IBS affects an estimated 10% to 15% of adults in the United States and is known to significantly reduce quality of life and work productivity. Symptoms such as often severe abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are frequently exacerbated by specific foods, yet identifying individual dietary triggers has historically relied on trial-and-error approaches.

The inFoods IBS clinical trial analyzed 223 IBS patients across eight major U.S. academic medical centers including Mayo Clinic, Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Cleveland Clinic. Participants were tested for abnormal antibody responses to 18 IBS-specific foods using the inFoods® IBS assay and then randomized into two study arms:

Treatment Group: Eliminated foods identified by the inFoods® IBS test as producing an abnormally elevated IgG immune response.

Control Group: Followed a placebo (sham) diet eliminating foods for which the patient tested negative in the inFoods IBS test, matched in type and quantity to ensure blinding.

Key Findings:

59.6% of patients in the inFoods IBS-guided diet (treatment group) achieved the FDA-defined target for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.1% in the control group for all IBS subclasses.

Particularly strong results were observed in difficult-to-treat IBS subtypes: IBS-C: 67.1% response vs. 35.8% in controls IBS-M: 66.0% response vs. 29.5% in controls



These findings demonstrate that patients following the inFoods® IBS-guided elimination diet experienced a significantly greater symptom relief than those following the placebo (sham) diet.

A Personalized, Targeted Approach to IBS Management

Unlike prior studies that were often limited by small sample sizes, non-IBS-specific assays, single-center designs, or inadequate control diets, the inFoods® IBS study was specifically designed to overcome these limitations using an IBS-specific food panel and robust statistical methodology.

The inFoods® IBS assay employs a proprietary discriminatory p-value method that identifies foods producing abnormal IgG responses unique to IBS patients, minimizing unnecessary dietary restrictions and focusing only on foods with statistical and clinical relevance.

Compared to broad dietary strategies such as the low-FODMAP diet — commonly described as restrictive, difficult to follow long-term, and costly — the inFoods® IBS protocol typically results in the elimination of only 2 to 4 foods per IBS patient on average, offering a more practical and sustainable option for patients.

“This publication reinforces the growing role of precision in gastrointestinal care,” said Dr. Astrid Starke, Marketing Director at Biomerica. “By combining rigorous clinical validation with an IBS-specific assay, inFoods IBS provides a targeted, science-based solution that empowers patients and healthcare providers to identify meaningful dietary triggers that may be causing or intensifying IBS symptoms. This allows for more informed, personalized nutrition decisions – reducing unnecessary dietary restriction and supporting sustainable, long-term relief for those living with IBS.”

Advancing Precision Nutrition for an Unmet Clinical Need

The study’s strong outcomes, particularly in IBS-M patients — a subgroup for which no FDA-approved medications currently exist — underscore the potential of a diagnostic-guided dietary strategy to address an important unmet clinical need.

The findings support the evolving shift toward precision medicine in gastrointestinal care, where individualized biological markers guide tailored treatment decisions rather than generalized dietary or pharmaceutical approaches. More information at www.infoodsibs.com.

Recognition Through Henry Schein’s Clinical Platform

The inclusion of inFoods® IBS in Biotherapeutics Quarterly reflects growing recognition of Biomerica’s innovation among healthcare professionals and aligns with advancing evidence-based clinical solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The article offers an in-depth analysis of the assay’s development, clinical validation, and real-world implications for IBS management, reinforcing the role of diagnostic-guided dietary therapy as a meaningful advancement in the standard of care.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

