Worksport Announces HD3 Heavy-Duty Tonneau Cover Now Selling to B2B Dealers Following October Production Launch

Company Expands Dealer Offering with New Heavy-Duty Platform as COR and SOLIS Prepare for Initial Orders Opening November 28

West Seneca, New York, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today announced that its newly released HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover is now officially selling across the Company’s growing business-to-business (B2B) dealer network. Production of the HD3 began in mid-October, following the Company’s earlier announcement confirming that manufacturing had commenced.

Introducing a Purpose-Built, Professional-Grade Cover for Dealers

The HD3 platform, priced with a minimum advertised price (MAP) starting at $869, represents the newest addition to Worksport’s U.S.-manufactured hard-cover lineup. Designed for longevity, protection, and long-term durability, HD3 incorporates upgraded materials, reinforced perimeter seals, strengthened panel construction, and enhanced heavy-duty latching systems. The design builds on the established AL3 architecture while delivering a more rugged, professional-grade solution for commercial and high-use customers.

Management believes the HD3 will play a strategic role in Worksport’s tonneau portfolio by offering dealers a premium heavy-duty option, while allowing the AL3 and AL4 platforms to be more directly positioned for retail consumers.

The Company also reaffirmed that, while HD3 will become available on the Worksport direct-to-consumer platform in December, the primary channel focus for the HD3 cover is the dealer network, to support dealer success and expand B2B penetration.

Strengthening Worksport’s Position Across B2B and B2C Channels

"HD3 is designed specifically for our dealer community and professional customers who require strength, protection, and reliability in demanding real-world conditions," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. "It is an important milestone that builds on October’s successful production launch and further accelerates our strategy of expanding both B2B and B2C revenue channels."

Rossi added that the Company expects HD3 to contribute meaningfully to unit sales growth, inventories, and channel diversification over the coming quarters, alongside the upcoming launches of Worksport’s flagship clean-tech systems.

COR and SOLIS Open for Initial Orders November 28

In addition to HD3’s commercial rollout, Worksport confirmed that its flagship clean-tech products, the COR portable nano-grid system and SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover, will open for initial orders on November 28.

SOLIS: A solar-integrated truck bed system engineered to provide clean, renewable power for consumer and commercial applications while integrating with Worksport's upcoming clean energy system, COR.





A solar-integrated truck bed system engineered to provide clean, renewable power for consumer and commercial applications while integrating with Worksport's upcoming clean energy system, COR. COR: A modular, portable energy storage system designed for off-grid, overlanding, worksite utility, emergency preparedness, and mobile clean-power applications.





These products represent multiple years of technology development, third-party testing, and validation. Management believes SOLIS and COR mark the creation of an entirely new clean-tech revenue stream for the Company, adding long-term growth potential across both retail and enterprise channels.

A Growing Product Pipeline Turning Into Revenue

"HD3, SOLIS, and COR are the result of years of engineering and manufacturing investment," Rossi continued. "We are now entering the commercialization phase where our pipeline is converting into marketable products, revenue opportunity, and long-term value for our shareholders."

Worksport continues to advance new technology platforms, expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, and add portfolio depth across tonneau covers, solar integrations, heat pump technologies, and mobile power systems, consistent with recent corporate updates and the Company’s broader growth strategy.

Stay tuned for more information and join our mailing list to stay up to date with the latest: Join Worksport’s Newsletter.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi



Steven Rossi X (Twitter)

Steven Rossi LinkedIn



About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company’s social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company’s newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements